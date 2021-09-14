5 times Dana White was extraordinarily kind to his fighters

In the eyes of several fans and fighters, Dana White is one of, if not the biggest heel in the UFC. Often characterized as greedy, cold-hearted, and vindictive, White has made enemies out of some of his fighters for a variety of reasons.

Jon Jones and Tito Ortiz are examples of UFC stars who famously crossed the boss and wound up on his bad side. However, there are rare instances when the villainous UFC boss rewarded fighters on his "nice list" with extraordinary acts of kindness.

And while many fighters and media members perceive that as favoritism, it's undeniable that getting on with White's good graces has tremendous upside. With that in mind, here are five times Dana White was extraordinarily kind to his fighters.

#5. Dana White gives Stephan Bonnar a UFC contract

UFC President Dana White gives Stephan Bonnar a contract at the TUF 1 finale [Photo via @stephanbonnar on Instagram]

In 2005, the UFC wasn't the household brand that it is today and Dana White wasn't the all-powerful multi-millionaire that he is presently.

That all changed thanks to a certain light heavyweight matchup that showcased how entertaining modern MMA fights can be. Of course, it was none other than Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar in The Ultimate Fighter 1 finale.

As has been the case with recent seasons, the grand prize for winning TUF 1 was a UFC contract, which provided a guaranteed spot in the world's largest MMA promotion. Needless to say, Griffin and Bonnar left no doubt in everyone's minds that they were desperate to win and become the inaugural Ultimate Fighter.

Both competitors displayed heart and determination as they brutalized each other for three rounds. The result was an instant classic bout that ended with Griffin having his hand raised after securing a unanimous decision nod.

The barnburner captured America's attention and went down as a milestone event in the UFC's ascent as a mainstream sport. Not only that, White was so touched by how well the finalists performed that he bent the rules.

Despite losing in his octagon debut, Bonnar's efforts were not for nothing. White decided that there was room for two new fighters in the UFC. There aren't many fairytale stories in the cruel world of MMA, but the conclusion of TUF 1 is definitely one of them.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard