5 UFC fighters not known for finishing fights but are incredibly entertaining

UFC fighters love a short day at the office as much as fans love exciting finishes. Knockouts and submissions alike are what makes a fighter's highlight reel pop. As prolific finishers are praised, fighters that often go the distance are typically looked at in a negative manner.

Fights that end in stoppages are universally loved and fun to watch, but It's not necessarily a bad thing to win via decision. The fights that end up being a three or five-round war are the ones that show exactly what fighters are made of. The records of these fighters aren't always a tell-all in terms of who's exciting to watch and who isn't.

Some of the most entertaining fights in the UFC have been ones that went the distance. Furthermore, getting the judges involved for a close fight really adds more excitement to what was a thrilling war minutes ago. It's not an easy task to get finishes as frequently when these athletes hit the top of their sport, as their competition is on par with their own skills. Here are 5 UFC fighters not known for finishing fights but who are incredibly entertaining to watch.

5 entertaining UFC fighters not known for finishing fights

#5. Chael Sonnen

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen

While Chael Sonnen lacks finishes on his record, he's made up for this with the numbers he brings in to PPV sales. 'The American Gangster' had a very grueling style that really emphasized his wrestling roots.

One of the best double-leg takedowns paired with quick wit and a loud mouth, Sonnen made for a can't-miss fighter. This hit the mainstream when he was slated to fight Anderson Silva. Many feared Silva, most respected him, but Sonnen verbally demolished him.

The highlight of a Sonnen fight isn't just the media. His fighting style is a very dominating one where takedowns lead to a brutal ground and pound. His boxing wasn't too bad either. Regardless of 61% of his wins coming from a decision, Oregeon's own made sure that there were plenty of eyes watching whenever he'd make the walk to the octagon and really lifted the UFC to the next level.

#4. Dominick Cruz

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

'The Dominator' has been teased with and called 'The Decisionator' by former rival, Urijah Faber. While Dominick Cruz got the better of this trilogy, Faber's words ring true, as 16 of Cruz's 24 wins are by way of decision.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full interview: Team Alpha Male's Song Yadong is looking for a fight with Dominick Cruz.Full interview: bit.ly/3J7QRjb Team Alpha Male's Song Yadong is looking for a fight with Dominick Cruz. 👀Full interview: bit.ly/3J7QRjb https://t.co/YYpWc5mmjU

The former bantamweight champion made a career off of being hit very rarely and dragging others into the deep waters of the fight. The aforementioned Faber and Cruz had a trilogy that garnered a lot of attention to the division and this wasn't because their fights were one-sided beat downs.

Two of these fights went to the judges' decision, showing that these two are neck-to-neck in terms of their skill. The Alliance MMA standout might be familiar with going to the judges, but that's not mutually exclusive with not getting performance bonuses, as Cruz has seen his fair share of those checks.

#3. Georges St-Pierre

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre

No matter the criticism thrown at the former welterweight champ, nobody would want to miss a GSP fight. St-Pierre is one of the most impressive fighters to step foot in the octagon. His 26-2 record is the product of an athletic and determined fighter who always works hard.

MMA mania @mmamania Khabib Wants Georges St-Pierre Next Not Conor McGregor! Khabib Wants Georges St-Pierre Next Not Conor McGregor! https://t.co/QlOMQGtf06

"Unanimous Decision" is a repetitive sight when perusing the Canadian's win column, but these were all the second-best welterweights at the time. 'Rush' often made it very apparent that they were the second best, too. He'd make these fights so one-sided that the lack of finishes was one of the only cases to be made against him.

Although the fights were one-sided and the end usually showed a familiar sight of St-Pierre's hand raised, his reign as champion had fans and fighters alike willing to clear their evening to watch him put on an incredible performance as he's done so many times in the past.

#2. Colby Covington

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal

Colby Covington made a name for himself in a similar route as the previously mentioned Chael Sonnen. On the verge of being cut from the UFC's roster, 'Chaos' targeted the entire demographic that is the Brazilian fanbase. Covington has a finish over former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, which came via a rib injury in the fifth round of their 2020 bout. Prior to this, Covington's last finish was in 2016 against Max Griffin.

Covington took a page out of professional wrestler Kurt Angle's book along with his entrance music and became the most hated fighter in the UFC. From borderline fired to main events, he's not only turned his career around, but he's been putting on some of the best performances that the welterweight division has seen. The incredible pace and great cardio makes Covington's performances exciting off of pure relentlessness.

#1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

One of the most exciting fighters, be it male or female, is Joanna Jedrzejczyk. While many fighters tend to fade as a bout goes on, the American Top Team fighter just keeps getting better. Many champions have mastered the fourth and fifth rounds as they've usually got more experience there than their opponents and Jedrzejczyk is one of those champions.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full interview: Joanna Jedrzejczyk expects a big fight and a big payday for her return to the octagon this year.Full interview: bit.ly/3sSIZwy Joanna Jedrzejczyk expects a big fight and a big payday for her return to the octagon this year. 💰Full interview: bit.ly/3sSIZwy https://t.co/wiAkX0mqUq

Her brutalizing style has given her some spectacular finishes, but the longer the fight goes, the more she gets to show off just how good she really is. The 34-year-old was last seen against another former bantamweight champion, Weili Zhang, in what was 2020's Fight of the Year.

Straight shots, strong kicks, a great chin and excellent takedown defense complete the package that is one of Poland's greatest athletes. Jedrzejczyk may not be a current belt holder, but she's in conversation for being one of the most dominant and exciting champions that the MMA world has had the pleasure of viewing,

