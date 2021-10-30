5 UFC fighters who would make great coaches

The UFC is a promotion that is brimming with talent. Fighters emerging from the UFC are some of the most skilled and proficient combat sports athletes in the world. Thereby making the UFC the grandest MMA promotion in the world.

Coaches who instruct fighters that make it big in the sport function in the shadow of their fighters. However, the role that they play in developing these fighters into champions is absolutely vital.

Competent coaches are those who lead their teams by example and train their fighters to become successful leaders as well. These fighters then go on to help other fighters achieve success in their pursuit of glory.

UFC 265: Kowalkiewicz v Penne

To reach the absolute pinnacle of the combat sports community, one must display more than just good fighting IQ and skills. A complete fighter is one who can lead and guide other fighters, molding them into efficient fighters like themselves.

However, the art of leadership is something that is lost on fighters more often than not. Nonetheless, the UFC has a treasure trove of fighters who would make for excellent head coaches. In this article, we take a look at some UFC fighters who have what it takes to groom and mentor budding and tenured fighters into efficient mixed martial artists.

#5. UFC Women's Bantamweight Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate is perhaps one of the most decorated female MMA fighters of all time. The way she conducted herself over the course of The Ultimate Fighter - Season 18 - suggests that she is well and truly cut out for leadership.

Competing against Ronda Rousey, her fiercest rival, Tate managed to maintain a degree of stoic composure and solidity. Rousey, who was infamous for her discordant personality, tried to goad Tate into an altercation on multiple occasions.

However, Tate refused to indulge and had the last laugh after Julianna Pena and Chris Holdsworth from her team walked away from the tournament with wins in the finale.

What's more, Miesha Tate has been very vocal about the way coaches conduct themselves in front of their fighters. As was evident from the way she chided Aspen Ladd's coach. This suggests that she is empathetic to her underlings and would make for a great head coach.

