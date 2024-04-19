5 UFC hyper-trains that fell face-first in front of experience

The UFC is always searching for the next high-potential prospect in MMA, for that one fighter who is so gifted that they may very well be a cut above the rest. Thus, much is invested in identifying such fighters, the young up-and-comers who seem destined to succeed where others of lower stock often fail.

Unfortunately, not every prophesied 'next best thing' realizes their potential. In fact, it is sometimes the case that such potential is entirely imaginary. Some fighters fail when expected to succeed, either due to not being ready and being thrown to the wolves too early or because they were never as good as initially thought.

This has led to a long string of hyper-trains that came crashing against the immovable object that is veteran experience. While some rebounded to find their place in the promotion, others never recovered from the humbling defeat that left them beaten and deflated.

#5. Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight

It has been nearly five years since Edmen Shahbazyan set fire to the UFC middleweight division. Back then, he was an undefeated phenom with 11 wins to his name, 10 of which were finishes. He was given the label of 'future UFC champion' and was associated to the gold standard of WMMA in Ronda Rousey.

Unfortunately, all talk of him breaking Jon Jones' record of being the youngest champion in the promotion's history ended at the hands of experienced middleweight gatekeeper Derek Brunson. Despite a strong start to their bout, Shahbazyan tired early on, after which he was at his foe's mercy.

Brunson dealt him a lopsided beating, one from which Shahbazyan never recovered. How he went from beating Brad Tavares, another gatekeeper of the middleweight elite, to losing to Brunson so one-sidedly was a question many asked. But he has not been on a win streak since.

Worse still, he isn't even ranked in his division, having gone 2-4 in his last six fights. While still young, his ceiling now seems far clearer than it once was.

#4. Yair Rodriguez, UFC featherweight

Yair Rodriguez has finally found his feet in the UFC featherweight division, but he was once the subject of tremendous hype that perhaps exaggerated his potential. Flashy, explosive, fast, and athletic, 'El Pantera' was regarded as the chosen son of Mexican MMA, and he broke into the UFC with jaw-dropping success.

He defeated his first six opponents inside the octagon, including the legendary B.J. Penn, who, by then, was well into his career twilight. Many thought 'El Pantera' too fast and too skilled for the old guard. That was until he encountered former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, who preyed on his greatest weakness.

Rodriguez was outwrestled and damaged in lopsided fashion, losing via TKO in round 2. While Rodriguez managed to bounce back and even briefly become the interim featherweight champion, his weakness to wrestling persists, as evidenced by his losses to Alexander Volkanovski and even a poor wrestler like Brian Ortega.

#3. Rafael Fiziev, UFC lightweight

The foremost Muay Thai expert in the promotion's lightweight division is Rafael Fiziev, who even moonlights as a Muay Thai coach at Tiger Muay Thai. In the UFC, he has been an offensive buzzsaw of punches, kicks, knees and elbows. His entertaining fighting style and win streak drew tremendous hype.

His knockouts over divisional standouts Renato Moicano and Brad Riddell sparked fan interest before his knockout of former lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos convinced many to hop on the hype train. After a six-fight win streak, he was given his career's greatest challenge when he faced Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion and one-time title challenger, was more experienced than anyone Fiziev had ever fought. Despite giving a good account of himself, Fiziev failed clearly against the top five wall that is 'The Highlight.' He was bloodied and beaten.

More notably, he also tired in a three-rounder, which made many reevaluate how well he could do in a five-rounder against the divisional elite of today.

#2. Raul Rosas Jr., UFC bantamweight

Whenever a prospect proclaims themselves the one to break Jon Jones' record of being the youngest champion in UFC history, it is regarded as arrogance. But in retrospect, it seems more like a curse, as everyone who makes such bold promises end up with a heavy helping of humble pie.

This was the case for Raul Rosas Jr., the youngest fighter in the promotion. He was undefeated and an athletic specimen like no other. Not only did he believe he'd break Jones' record, but he also claimed that he could defeat then-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling after just one win in the UFC.

The hype train was derailed after the young star was handed a convincing unanimous decision loss by the more experienced Christian Rodriguez, who no one would ever confuse for even a top 15 bantamweight. It was a humbling defeat, and while Rosas rebounded with a win, he has yet to build another win streak.

#1. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC lightweight

At UFC 299, Benoit Saint Denis was given his big break. He took on perennial top five contender and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The bout was defined by a massive disparity in rankings, with Saint Denis sitting outside of the top 10 at #11 ahead of their matchup.

But the Frenchman had been on a thrilling five-fight win streak, all finishes. It was a warrior's mettle that Poirier respected, and once they stepped inside the octagon, it was clear why. For a moment, it seemed like Saint Denis would be the victor. He overpowered Poirier with his strength and wrestling.

But his tenacious pace and, as the Frenchman himself claimed, a lingering staph infection sapped him of his cardio. In round two, 'The Diamond' knocked him out with a thunderous right hook, keeping the Frenchman stuck in the top 15 for the time being.

