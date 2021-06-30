5 undefeated fighters who eventually lost to a UFC champion 

Being the top promotion in the sport of MMA, the UFC has housed only the best fighters in the game. That includes several phenomenal fighters who have been undefeated in their professional MMA careers.

That includes Khabib Nurmagomedov, the only UFC fighter to retire undefeated even after defending the UFC lightweight title on several occasions.

However, unlike the 'Eagle', some undefeated fighters saw themselves get defeated before becoming champions, while some were handed their first professional MMA defeat by another fighter who was the champion of their division.

After their defeats to a champion, these fighters have either seen their careers go downhill or made them better fighters. On that note, here are five undefeated fighters lost eventually lost to the UFC champion:

#5 Brian Ortega (lost to UFC featherweight champion)

Brian Ortega is one of the greatest fighters in the UFC featherweight division. He remained undefeated for nearly eight years. Ortega is known for his proficiency as a grappler.

'T-city' held a flawless professional MMA record of 14 wins, out of which seven came by way of submission. Ortega defeated several big names, including Clay Guida, Renato Moicano, Cub Swanson and Frankie Edgar, until he found himself the top contender for the UFC featherweight title.

Ortega faced the UFC featherweight champion at the time, Max 'Blessed' Holloway, at UFC 231. 'Blessed' ran a striking clinic on his opponent till the fourth round. The fight eventually had to be stopped, as the doctor chose to have mercy on Ortega, whose face was battered. In the process, Holloway handed Ortega his first professional MMA loss by TKO due to doctor stoppage in the fourth round.

Brian Ortega has had only one fight since his loss to Holloway. He fought 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night 180 and won by unanimous decision.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav