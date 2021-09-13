5 universally loved fighters in the UFC today you just can't root against

UFC fighters tend to be polarizing at the best of times. Some athletes, such as Colby Covington, embrace the role of a 'heel' to draw in fans who want to see them lose. Alternatively, other fighters, such as Israel Adesanya, appear to split the general public down the middle, with fans appearing to only either love or hate them.

However, there are a select few fighters who are universally loved by all fans of MMA. In the following list we break down five such UFC fighters who fans can't help but support. Honorable mentions go to Francis Ngannou, Charles Oliveira, Jose Aldo and Chan Sung Jung (a.k.a The Korean Zombie).

#5. Ciryl 'Bon Gamin' Gane - UFC heavyweight

The UFC's new interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, has one of the most affable personalities in the entire sport. He has immense respect for every opponent he faces and is never riled by trash talk.

Even on the night of his biggest achievement in MMA to date, winning the UFC's interim heavyweight title, Gane ensured that he immediately approached his defeated opponent to show his respects.

This was despite his opponent Derrick Lewis having repeatedly claimed he was going to knock Gane unconscious in the buildup to the fight. Even as Lewis attempted to get in Gane's face during the ceremonial weigh-ins, the Frenchman's only reaction was to have a wry smile play across his face.

Gane has also refused to buy into the narrative that there is a rivalry between him and Francis Ngannou. The narrative is due to the Cameroonian heavyweight champion leaving the gym Gane trains at to go to America.

