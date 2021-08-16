5 wildest excuses UFC fighters used after losing

Making no excuses is a hallmark of UFC fighters and professional athletes in general. But we all know what they say about excuses... everybody has one.

In the UFC, making excuses after losing fights is not very common. But it happens enough for it to be considered a trend and often times it comes from the elite class.

Several excuses have been thrown out by different fighters throughout the history of the UFC. But not all of them are created equal. Some excuses are more outlandish and implausible than others. On that note, here are five of the wildest excuses from UFC fighters after losing a fight.

#5. Paulo Costa says he fought intoxicated (UFC 253)

After cruising to 12 straight victories, including five in the UFC, rising star Paulo Costa earned a championship date with middleweight king Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. In the lead-up to the fight, the undefeated Brazilian was confident he would be the one to dethrone the reigning 185-pound champ.

Once the action began, Adesanya schooled Costa thoroughly over the course of two rounds. 'The Last Stylebender' utilized his masterful stand-up game to pick Costa apart before landing the finishing blow at the 3:49 mark of the second round.

Adding insult to injury, Adesanya proceeded to perform one of the most disrespectful celebrations ever seen in the octagon. The Kiwi fighter humped his downed opponent from behind – a visual that spanned thousands of memes.

Just when it seemed like it couldn't get more embarrassing for Costa than it already was, the Brazilian came up with a ridiculous excuse several months later. In a 13-minute video he uploaded to YouTube, Costa claimed that he wasn't in top condition during the fight because he chugged an entire bottle of wine to help him sleep the night before.

But instead of gaining the sympathy of fans, Costa was bombarded with more backlash for his irresponsible actions. Later, 'Borrachinha' issued an apology and a reminder to consume alcoholic drinks responsibly. On Instagram, Costa wrote:

"Jokes aside, if you're going to drive don't drink, if you're going to fight ditto. Only in cases of emergency. Peace"

