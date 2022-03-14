5 winnable matchups for Conor McGregor's octagon return

No matter the losses or time off, Conor McGregor's name will loom over the lightweight division's title picture as long as he's actively competing. A broken tibia in his last bout had fans wondering if McGregor would fight again. While it's hard to predict anything he'll do, it looks like 2022 will host his highly-anticipated return.

2021 wasn't McGregor's best year as he lost two fights in a row to Dustin Poirier. A fourth fight against Poirier is unlikely, especially on his return to the octagon. However, it doesn't look like the UFC is looking to give him a tune-up fight either.

UFC President Dana White has entertained the idea of McGregor getting a title shot whenever he's 100% ready to return. Based on merit, an immediate championship opportunity isn't warranted as he hasn't won a fight since the beginning of 2020. Moreover, he hasn't secured a win at 155 lbs since 2016.

So why should he get the title shot? The answer is: He's Conor McGregor. He simply has that much appeal and pull. An immediate fight for the belt isn't a guarantee though, so who else is there? Here are five winnable fights for McGregor's octagon return.

#5.Tony Ferguson vs. Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson is reportedly booked to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 274 later this year. The card, which will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliviera and Justin Gaethje, will dictate the course of the lightweight division. That is, until McGregor inevitably decides to return and flip it upside down.

'El Cucuy' hasn't looked too hot as of late, but his recent losses have aged quite well. He is coming off consecutive defeats to Gaethje, Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, all of whom are among the cream of the crop at 155 lbs.

Regardless of how the fight against Chandler plays out, Ferguson is a winnable return fight for 'The Notorious'. While the former interim champ's awkward style is a threat, it will be mitigated by the Irishman's elite striking. Ferguson is hittable, and McGregor sure can punch.

In what could be a similar showing to when Gaethje dismantled Ferguson at UFC 249 in 2020, 'El Cucuy' could struggle against the power and accuracy of McGregor.

#4. Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler is one of those rare fighters that prioritizes entertaining fans over getting the win. His skillset holds the tools to play it safe and win fights that way, but he goes above and beyond to give the fans a memorable show. With that being said, it's safe to say that he'd try his luck striking with Conor McGregor.

If Chandler had to be categorized, he'd be amongst the style of Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez, two fighters McGregor has finished. The former Bellator champ could very well abandon his strengths and try to throw down with the former two-division champ, which severely amplifies the odds for 'The Notorious' to win.

Sure, Chandler poses issues to everyone in the division. Nevertheless, McGregor is very competent with that particular type of stylistic matchup.

#3. Dan Hooker vs. Conor McGregor

While Dan Hooker is set to head back down to featherweight, Conor McGregor most likely will not. The UFC hasn't given Hooker any easy matchups as of late. He's set to fight rising star Arnold Allen, who's 17-1(8-0 UFC), in his next bout.

Hooker's still in the UFC's lightweight rankings, sitting at No.8. Win or lose against Allen, 'The Hangman' could jump back up to lightweight if the McGregor fight is on the table.

'The Notorious' will be more than happy to stand and trade with a fellow striker, rather than worry about takedown attempts. While both fighters have phenomenal striking abilities, this style of fight will lean in McGregor's favor.

#2. Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor

Any striking affair is a winnable fight for Conor McGregor. His last two performances didn't showcase this very much, but he should enter his next bout far more focused and motivated.

One of the most violent fighters in the UFC is Justin Gaethje. If these two were to meet, then it's safe to assume that this will be treated as a kickboxing match. While Gaethje also has the tools to beat McGregor, it's a very winnable fight for the Irishman.

Dana White hasn't ruled out an immediate title shot for McGregor upon his return. If Gaethje gets through Charles Oliveira at UFC 274, this could be the stars aligning for the former champ-champ to revert to his championship ways. Additionally, a Gaethje-McGregor matchup will undoubtedly produce fireworks.

#1. Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira is the lightweight champion of the world. Lightweight is where Conor McGregor had his best performance at the expense of Eddie Alvarez back in 2016. 155 lbs seems to be the ideal weight class for McGregor, considering his frame and size.

Most of McGregor's losses are by way of submission and Oliveira is one of the best Brazilian jiu jitsu practitioners in the UFC today. Despite that, 'The Notorious' has incredible knockout power and Oliveira gets hit often, making for a very interesting fight.

Oliveira is ever-improving and that's undeniable. While it's hard to calculate exactly where McGregor's at in his career considering his financial status and inactivity, this fight could shed some light on that. Again, he could very well fight for the title on his return and the belt could still be around the waist of Oliveira when that time comes.

