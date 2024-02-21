Alex Pereira and 4 other UFC champions who were successful kickboxers

Some of the best UFC fighters of the modern age come from the world of kickboxing. However, this hasn't always been the case. At several points, high-level kickboxers struggled to adjust to the demands of MMA, such was the case for Gökhan Saki, who is a former Glory Kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

But in recent years, high-level kickboxers have managed to fine-tune their striking styles, adapting to the dangers present in MMA. Many, for example, know of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, whose kickboxing record is spotless, save for one no-contest against legendary kickboxer Raymond Daniels.

As good as Thompson is, what of the ones who came from kickboxing and achieved what was previously thought impossible by capturing UFC gold? Who are the titleholders, past and present, who had success in kickboxing.

#5. Ciryl Gane, former UFC interim heavyweight champion

Few MMA heavyweights are as mobile and light-footed as Ciryl Gane, especially given his herculean frame. The reason behind his footwork and movement is more than sheer athleticism, it also stems from his kickboxing experience. Specifically, the Frenchman once competed in professional Muay Thai.

However, due to French rules and regulations, it was Muay Thai that disallowed elbow strikes and forced all competitors to wear elbow pads. Nevertheless, 'Bon Gamin' went on to amass an undefeated Muay Thai record, capturing the AFMT National Title and defending it once.

Check out Ciryl Gane competing in Muay Thai:

Upon his transition to MMA, Gane mounted an unbeaten streak until he took on record-breaking heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis, who he TKO'd to capture the interim heavyweight title. Alas, his attempts to capture undisputed gold have twice ended in failure.

#4. Israel Adesanya, former UFC middleweight champion

The second coming of Anderson Silva is a descriptor that's been applied to several fighters, with Uriah Hall being among the most notable examples. However, no one fit the label better than Israel Adesanya, whose elite-level striking stems from his long tenure in kickboxing.

Across 80 total kickboxing bouts, 'The Last Stylebender' scored 75 wins and came within touching distance of capturing championship gold. With regional championship wins from his time in New Zealand, he aimed for a Glory Kickboxing title, but failed to dethrone Jason Wilnis in a controversial bout.

Check out Israel Adesanya kickboxing:

What he failed to achieve in kickboxing, however, Adesanya more than achieved in MMA, becoming a dominant UFC middleweight champion with five consecutive title defenses to his name, which led to comparisons to Silva before Adesanya was shockingly dethroned.

#3. Joanna Jędrzejczyk, former UFC women's strawweight champion

Joanna Jędrzejczyk came into MMA as a highly respected striker due to her high-level kickboxing and Muay Thai experience. In 30 kickboxing bouts, she claimed victory 27 times, losing just thrice, while capturing championships at the IFMA World Muay Thai Championships, the WKN and the WMC.

Following her success in kickboxing and Muay Thai, Jędrzejczyk transitioned to MMA, where she achieved near-unprecedented success, capturing the UFC women's strawweight title, which she defended five times to carve out a legacy as arguably the greatest women's strawweight of all time.

Unfortunately, she lost the title to Rose Namajunas in a stunning upset in her sixth title defense. She never regained her championship and eventually retired from the sport.

#2. Valentina Shevchenko, former UFC women's flyweight champion

There is no women's MMA fighter who is more synonymous with high-level kickboxing than Valentina Shevchenko, whose record in Muay Thai and kickboxing consists of 57 wins and just two losses. Along her journey, she captured multiple world titles, including K-1 and countless other promotions.

Afterward, she left the sport she grew up in for MMA, where she challenged WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes for the UFC women's bantamweight title. Despite coming up short, it would not be the end of her championship pursuit, as she later dropped to women's flyweight, capturing its title.

Check out Valentina Shevchenko in a Muay Thai fight:

She defended it seven consecutive times, more than any other woman in the promotion's history. Unfortunately, her reign came to a jaw-dropping end when she was submitted by underdog Alexa Grasso, against whom she failed to regain her title in an immediate rematch that ended in a draw.

#1. Alex Pereira, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion/former UFC middleweight champion

Brazilian power-puncher Alex Pereira is one of the most terrifying forces in MMA. His surge in MMA has been nothing short of meteoric, as in just 11 fights, he has become a two-division champion in the UFC, currently reigning as the light heavyweight division, while being a former middleweight titleholder as well.

However, before becoming an MMA champion, he was setting the kickboxing world alight, scoring 33 wins in 40 fights. Despite seven losses on his record, he achieved kickboxing history, when he became the first simultaneous two-division champion in Glory Kickboxing history.

Pereira held the promotion's middleweight and light heavyweight titles, scoring memorable wins over the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jason Wilnis and Artem Vakhitov.