Alex Pereira is going all guns blazing in his preparation for the upcoming UFC 303 title fight against Jiri Prochazka. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed the rumors of his connection with an individual involved in the recent terror attack in Dagestan.

Alex Pereira spars 6'6"-tall boxer Demsey McKean for UFC 303 preparation

Alex Pereira recently shared footage of a sparring session with Australian heavyweight boxer Demsey McKean, who stands at 6 ft 6 inches and weighs around 245 pounds.

It was a snippet from a few weeks-old session that took place after Pereira's UFC 303 title fight against Jiri Prochazka was announced.

Fans were left impressed with Pereira's prowess and ability to go toe to toe with a heavyweight boxer.

Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"Some of the best slip and rips in the game right now."

Nina-Marie Daniele:

"Alex Pereira has the potential to become the first 3 Division UFC Champion."

UKAD commits blunder, hands dead boxer suspension

The UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) recently erred by handing out a four-year suspension to a boxer who passed away in March. Upon realizing their mistake, the organization issued an apology as well.

In a now-deleted statement published on Monday, UKAD announced that Moises Calleros had tested positive for cocaine and its metabolites in a drug test following his fourth-round stoppage defeat to Galal Yafai in April 2023. Consequently, the Mexican boxer was banned from boxing for four years.

UKAD quickly deleted the update on account of the several articles published in Mexican newspapers reporting his death and funeral along with multiple obituaries. The organization has since apologized for the blunder in another statement:

"UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has today received information regarding the death of Mexican professional boxer Moises Calleros. UKAD received this information shortly after publishing details of the outcome from a case concerning Mr Calleros in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules. Unfortunately, UKAD had no information regarding Mr Calleros’ sad passing at the time of publication and has now removed all details of this case from its channels."

Calleros was 37-11-1 in his professional boxing career. He once fought for a world title in a losing effort against Ryuya Yamanaka for the WBO minimumweight belt in 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses ties to terrorist

A group of gunmen opened fire on public places in Derbent and Makhachkala cities of Dagestan on Sunday evening. Targeted sites were police posts, churches, and a synagogue, where collectively nearly 50 people were injured and at least 20 died.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hails from Makhachkala, readily condemned the action. His close friend and protege Islam Makhachev voiced similar sentiments.

According to journalist Karim Zidan, one of the five gunmen who were killed by Russian special forces after the attack, named Gadzhimurad Kagirov, had ties with the Numagomedov clan. Per Zidan, Kagirov was a freestyle wrestler who transitioned into MMA under Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He was also on the roster of the UFC star's MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

However, 'The Eagle' has denied any such close ties.

Red Corner MMA reported that Nurmagomedov told Ruptly:

"[The terrorist] is not our student, that is absolute nonsense, it's not true. Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team."

