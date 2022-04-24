Conor McGregor fight makes sense - Alexander Volkanovski wants "G.O.A.T status"

Alexander Volkanovski has not been shy in expressing his desire for a fight against Conor McGregor. The Australian is arguably on his way to cementing his legacy as the greatest featherweight in the history of the UFC. After winning the belt from Max Holloway and defending it thrice, each time more dominantly than the last, 'The Great' has climbed to No.2 on the UFC's P4P list.

𝙑𝙤𝙡𝙠𝙤𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙 🔪🇦🇺 @WonderbreadMMA Alexander Volkanovski has:

2 Titles at WW

2 Titles at LW

3 Titles at FW including the UFC Championship



24-1

15 Finishes

12 KO/TKOs

All across 4 weights

Only loss at Welterweight 8 years ago.



Undefeated at LW and FW

Undefeated in the UFC



"The Great" is an understatement Alexander Volkanovski has:2 Titles at WW2 Titles at LW3 Titles at FW including the UFC Championship24-115 Finishes12 KO/TKOsAll across 4 weightsOnly loss at Welterweight 8 years ago.Undefeated at LW and FWUndefeated in the UFC"The Great" is an understatement https://t.co/soRCBsDcHi

Volkanovski raised some eyebrows when he first called for a fight against MMA superstar and former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he explained why a fight against the Irishman makes sense. Obviously, the fame and money that come with fighting the Irishman are unparalleled in MMA, but Alexander Volkanovski has more reasons to pursue this matchup:

"It's always gonna be a big fight; there's always gonna be money, there's gonna be a circus, it's gonna be entertaining, it's gonna be fun. I'll enjoy that whole f***ing thing... He's another champ in my division that I haven't taken out. I've taken out everyone else so it makes sense as well, on top of the circus, money..."

Recalling his want for a fight against veteran 'The Korean Zombie', Volkanovski continued by saying:

"Why did I want this legacy fight with 'Zombie'? Was because he is a legend of the division. I've taken out Chad Mendes, Aldo, Max Holloway, 'Zombie', Ortega, I wanna take out all the legends of this division. And Conor McGregor has held that belt in my division. Again, I want that G.O.A.T status. Take out all the champions, you're f**king saying something."

The reigning UFC featherweight champion has indeed eliminated everyone in his division and stamped his authority on the 145lb weight class. What's even more impressive is that Volkanovski is undefeated in his UFC tenure and his only MMA loss came years ago while fighting at welterweight.

Watch the segment and full interview below:

Alexander Volkanovski offered to fight Conor McGregor at welterweight

'The Notorious' has been out of action since his leg injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. In his time off, McGregor seems to have put on a fair bit of muscle and bulked up more than ever before.

While campaigning for a fight against the Irishman prior to UFC 273, Volkanovski acknowledged that the Dubliner might not be able to make 145lbs anymore. Proving his thirst for competition, the Australian offered to fight Conor McGregor at 155lbs but claimed he'd even fight at 170lbs to save the Irishman the trouble of undergoing a drastic weight cut.

Whether this fight materializes or not is a big question mark. Conor McGregor has claimed he'd like to walk back into a title shot against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, the UFC may also look to book him in a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz, who currently has just one fight remaining on his contract.

Edited by Avinash Tewari