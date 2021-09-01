"You admire him" - Ali Abdelaziz hits back at Conor McGregor's tweet about Khabib Nurmagomedov and ring girls

In the latest episode of their constant feuding, Ali Abdelaziz has snapped back in retort to Conor McGregor's meme about Khabib Nurmagomedov and MMA ring girls. When 'The Eagle' made a comment saying he felt ring girls were not needed in the sport of MMA, it caused quite a stir.

Not one to miss an opportunity, Conor McGregor posted a meme to poke fun at the Dagestani and his conservative beliefs. It appears Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager and Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz has fired back at the Irishman with a tweet of his own.

Abdelaziz's tweet read:

"You wish you half of the man he is You admire him"

You wish you half of the man he is You admire him https://t.co/bfmPUEuu1y — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 1, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are about as different as night and day. Not only are their fighting styles a classic case of grappling against striking, but their mannerisms, demeanor, and beliefs are opposite to each other. One is conservative, while the other is flashy and outgoing.

It's no secret that owing to his allegiance to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz has been at odds with Conor McGregor for years now. In the lead-up to the Khabib vs. McGregor fight at UFC 229, the Irishman attacked Ali Abdelaziz along with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family.

Conor McGregor has recently jibed at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, too. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is also one of Abdelaziz's clients, so it's only natural that the Egyptian MMA manager would have more reason to feud with McGregor.

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov - A feud that may never be settled

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

When Conor McGregor and 'The Eagle' met inside the octagon at UFC 229, the tension was palpable worldwide. The UFC lightweight title fight became the reason for the event to be the highest-grossing PPV in UFC history.

After over 20 minutes of sheer control and domination, Khabib Nurmagomedov forced Conor McGregor to tap out in the fourth round. What followed was absolute chaos as Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the fence and attacked McGregor's teammates. The Irishman also found himself fighting off Dagestanis inside the octagon.

Conor McGregor has decided not to press charges after three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team were arrested as mayhem erupted at #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/068iWr0vPn — 𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 (@Ireunderworld) October 7, 2018

Despite the post-fight brawl, the win was one of the biggest upsets in UFC history and could be argued as a turning point in McGregor's career. Since the fight, 'Notorious' is 1-2, with two losses to Dustin Poirier and one win against Donal Cerrone at welterweight.

However, the Irishman refuses to let go of the feud. While it has seemed like Khabib Nurmagomedov may have perhaps moved on, Conor McGregor takes every chance he can to fire shots at the Dagestani. The most controversial of these moves came when he made a scandalous tweet about the death of Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

While it seems like the two men may never square off inside the octagon again, it appears as though their rivalry is going to stand the test of time.

