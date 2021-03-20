How is Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's relationship years after UFC 229?

The UFC 229 title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest grudge match in MMA to date. The pair was expected to bury the hatchet after the fight but the post-fight brawl following Khabib's submission win over McGregor caused the total collapse of the professional relationship between the megastars, and it has only gotten worse over the last two and a half years.

Two years ago today: Khabib beats Conor at UFC 229 and then all hell breaks loose pic.twitter.com/BWYgvzUtLY — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 6, 2020

Although it was always out of the realm of reality for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor to have a cordial relationship with each other after slugging it out in the UFC octagon, the financial prospects of the rematch were just too high to let it slip out of hands. The UFC and Conor McGregor have attempted to draw Khabib in the rematch on multiple occasions but not once has the Dagestan native forgiven McGregor for his pre-fight shenanigans. Khabib showed no interest in doing business with the Irishman again.

Conor McGregor's potential win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 was perceived as the catalyst that could bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of self-imposed retirement that he announced in October 2020. However, the Notorious One's knockout loss to Poirier turned out to be the last nail in the coffin for the rivalry.

Khabib's reaction to McGregor's loss and the Irishman's response only indicated that the hatred between the pair had not subsided despite being on seemingly opposite trajectories in their respective careers.

'This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality,' Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted.

"That's the character of the man for sure, behind the mask. What's he want to do? Does he want to come back or no? Cause he's not throwing no leg kicks," Conor McGregor replied.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father made peace with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's repeated insults of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov were one of the biggest reasons behind Khabib's hatred towards the Irishman. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov's father made peace with McGregor and carried no ill will towards his son's adversary.

Speaking to TRT World in 2019, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said that he had forgiven Conor McGregor for the things he had said and even invited him to visit Dagestan as a guest.

"I invited Conor, why not visit Dagestan? It's in the past. We can't stop. Life goes on... Our religion (Islam) preaches to show mercy in actions, not in words. If he comes, you'll see the same thing. A welcome of a dear guest," Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has remained firm on his decision to stay retired after the UFC's numerous attempts to bring him back into competition. UFC president Dana White made the official announcement of Khabib's retirement through his social media accounts on March 19, 2021.

29-0 it is.



He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021