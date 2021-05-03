Best memes on the internet from UFC Vegas 25: Prochazka vs Reyes

UFC Vegas 25 capped off with a highlight-reel knockout of Dominick Reyes. Jiri Prochazka sniped 'The Devastator' with a brutal spinning elbow that sent him crashing to the canvas.

The 28-year-old Czech has consecutively knocked out two top-ranked UFC light heavyweights, making him a legitimate threat to Jan Blachowicz's throne.

Apart from Prochazka, UFC Vegas 25 also witnessed a masterclass performance from Giga Chikadze. The Georgian landed a scathing liver kick on his opponent, Cub Swanson, forcing him to retreat. Chikadze proceeded to land follow-up strikes before the referee halted the contest. As post-fight bonuses, Prochazka and Chikadze pocketed $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

The action-packed UFC Vegas 25 also helped MMA Twitter produce plenty of creative memes.

Hilarious memes from UFC Vegas 25:

Jiri Prochazka set the internet ablaze following his knockout win over Dominick Reyes. One of the hot topics that made him the center of attention was his incredibly unique hairstyle. The MMA community, true to nature, put their best foot forward.

Dana if Jiri wins the title pic.twitter.com/6L7nqiWP7o — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) May 2, 2021

Me after my gf dumps me for getting that Jiri Prochazka haircut. pic.twitter.com/Z2YzRfzgPv — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 2, 2021

The internet didn't go easy on Joe Rogan either, who wasn't even part of the UFC Vegas 25 broadcast team.

"Dominick I know you just got knocked out, but I have to ask how are you feeling right now?" #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/V0DEeBSZNb — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) May 2, 2021

Number seven-ranked UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa also chimed in to compare Prochazka with Majin Buu, the iconic character from the Dragon Ball manga series. Surely, the Czech fighter is just as devastating.

Reyes was an undefeated MMA fighter until he locked horns with Jon Jones last year, losing via a controversial decision. Since then, he has succumbed to two consecutive devastating losses against a pair of European fighters: Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka.

dominick reyes vs european fighters pic.twitter.com/Vbk6ThYlCl — Stanky (@stankymma) May 2, 2021

In the main event of UFC Vegas 25, Reyes caught Prochazka with a clean upkick that had him hurt. Supporters of Reyes may find some solace in this video:

pic.twitter.com/9nDoS3Hmzt — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) May 3, 2021

*Jiri Prochazka getting a title shot after only 2 fights in the UFC*#UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/kcZPyfa7qu — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 2, 2021

Elbow go brrr pic.twitter.com/6OLdJDTBQJ — Keith Peterson (@KPetersonUFC) May 2, 2021

The two scientifically proven worst things for your liver: #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/b9R6peQ9WL — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) May 2, 2021

After a stunning display at UFC Vegas 25, Chikadze and Prochazka are likely to go up against top contenders in their respective divisions. While Chikdaze expressed interest in fighting Max Holloway, Prochazka said it would be his honor to face the winner of the upcoming Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira title fight.