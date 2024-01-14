Saturday, Jan. 13, was a busy day for the world of combat sports. Eyes were glued to the TV and streaming devices with two back-to-back events scheduled - UFC Vegas 84 and Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith boxing match.

#3 Jim Miller calls out Brock Lesnar for UFC 300

Since Anthony Smith brought it up, Jim Miller has been excited about the prospect of fighting Brock Lesnar inside the cage.

After a submission win over Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84, Miller called out three fighters for a potential appearance at UFC 300 - Lesnar among them.

While the fight will never materialize in the promotion, given the stark difference between their weight classes, it makes one wonder if a surprising matchup like this would make the former heavyweight champion consider a return.

Miller also called out Paul Felder and Matt Brown. Both seemed eager to honor his call-out, but Felder pointed out what could go "terribly wrong" if he decides to return.

Whether Miller will feature on UFC 300 is not confirmed, but Dana White made a promise about it to TNT Sports' Adam Catterall.

#2 Andrei Arlovski loses Waldo Cortes-Acosta's respect

During their fight at UFC Vegas 84, Waldo Cortes-Acosta was seen taunting Andrei Arlovski inside the cage. Cortes-Acosta later explained his actions in the post-fight press conference.

"I talking to him because he was mad in the second round. You see guys - he tried kicking my mouthpiece. I respect him, (but) from that time, I respect no more."

Arlovski is a veteran of 59 MMA fights, winning 34 and losing 23 - two were declared 'No Contest'. His loss to Cortes-Acosta was his third straight, after losing to Don'Tale Mayes and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

#1 Alex Pereira to fight Magomed Ankalaev next?

After Magomed Ankalaev secured a knockout win over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84 and settled their rivalry from the previous 'No Contest.'

Glover Teixeira readily tweeted:

"Great knockout. We will see u soon."

Teixeira is not only a training partner and mentor of Alex Pereira, the reigning light heavyweight champion, but is also close friends. The above message, sent to Ankalaev on 'Poatan's' behalf, could very well be a hint that Teixeira is hoping to defend his belt against the Russian next.

In response, Ankalaev gave a brief but positive reply - both via X and the post-fight press conference.