Could Sean Strickland's cut-throat persona affect his UFC title reign?

Sean Strickland is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, having won the title in stunning fashion by dominating Israel Adesanya over five rounds. Their UFC 293 bout is widely regarded as the greatest middleweight upset in history, magnified by Strickland's status as a short-notice replacement.

An overlooked title challenger, with less-than-optimal preparation time, beating the dominant champion for his belt made for a great story. However, Strickland himself has spoken openly about his belief that the UFC may not have wanted him as the champion.

This can be credited to his unfiltered nature and history of controversial remarks. It has caused some to wonder if his starpower and overall title reign could be negatively impacted by his personality. Well, could it?

Why Sean Strickland's controversial statements don't draw much negative attention

After abandoning the welterweight division in pursuit of middleweight glory, Sean Strickland underwent a change, for it was at 185 pounds that he developed his persona of unapologetic authenticity. He began talking openly about anything and everything that came to mind, with almost everything he said having shock value.

One of his most controversial statements was made on X/Twitter, where he claimed that while countries like Germany and England have fewer mass shootings than the United States, they have fewer 'real men.' He then punctuated his remarks by using an offensive slur often aimed at the transgender community.

His antics led to the suspension of his X/Twitter account, but it was eventually reinstated. The middleweight champion has also spoken openly about wanting to commit murder, even once claiming, during an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, that he couldn't stop thinking about killing ex-Bellator fighter Dillon Danis:

"I think Dillon's a piece of sh*t, dude. He's somebody I'd like to f***ing kill."

Check out Sean Strickland's remarks about Dillon Danis in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Yet another controversial remark of his was his sexist belief that women shouldn't be a part of the American workforce. While these are just glimpses of some of his most inflammatory takes, they paint a picture of the kind of person Strickland is, highlighting his deeply held convictions.

Were any other fighter to utter the same statements he has, they would almost certainly receive widespread condemnation and be subjected to cancelation. For example, when Khabib Nurmagomedov voiced a negative opinion about ring girls, he received a significant amount of criticism.

However, when 'Tarzan' criticized women's MMA, only former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko spoke out in defense of WMMA. It seems like Strickland, due to how often he courts controversy, has developed some sort of immunity to being canceled and criticized.

Expand Tweet

It could be that many don't take him seriously, as they believe that everything he says is due to a persona meant to draw attention, similar to Colby Covington. Others, however, may feel it is futile trying to change his mind, due to how most of what he says is cartoonishly inflammatory.

It could also be that not enough people take issue with what he says because Strickland is not a crossover star with mainstream appeal. Most of the attention he draws is from the MMA community, where many fans have beliefs similar to some of Strickland's hot takes, like his views on gun laws.

Furthermore, Strickland has never tried to make himself more marketable to appeal to a global audience. He is rough around the edges, and the first to admit it.

What does this mean for Sean Strickland's middleweight title reign?

Since Sean Strickland has managed to avoid any serious scrutiny regarding his hot takes, does that mean his title reign at middleweight is safe? As a champion, he will undoubtedly draw more attention than he did prior to his UFC 293 title win over Israel Adesanya.

What could happen is that Strickland may not be afforded the same opportunities that other high-profile fighters and champions have enjoyed in the past. Michael Bisping, who was never that big of a star for the UFC, has appeared in several films, including a major box office success in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Other UFC fighters, like Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, have appeared in commercials for the promotion. Given Strickland's manner, it is unlikely he will be afforded either of those opportunities. Film production and distribution companies may want to steer clear of any controversy by having a Strickland cameo in a film.

Mainstream media would not take kindly to a fighter who has spoken negatively about women in the workforce, especially if he stars in a movie with female co-stars. Similarly, the UFC may not see much marketability in Strickland outside of the fringe sub-communities of American MMA fans who have beliefs similar to his.

Check out Sean Strickland practicing his marksman skills in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

So, while 'Tarzan' may not necessarily receive significant negative attention or widespread condemnation and calls for cancelation, he is unlikely to be offered the same opportunities that other fighters have had. Furthermore, his fighting style doesn't lend itself to significant mainstream attention.

Strickland is not flashy, nor is he a knockout artist or submission specialist. He does not have the allure of an undefeated record, or a physical appearance that draws attention like Sage Northcutt. Instead, 'Tarzan' has an efficient, but not wildly entertaining, style of pressure, jabbing and volume.

At UFC 297 in January, the American will defend his middleweight title for the first time against Dricus du Plessis. If he overcomes the South African and his title reign continues, it is probable that he will enjoy a level of fame similar to that of former champions Chris Weidman and Robert Whittaker, but nothing beyond it.