Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss the new fight announcements made official by Dana White, Dillon Danis' conversation with Andrew Tate, and more.

#3. Dana White announces 3 massive UFC title fights

In a special announcement on Wednesday, Dana White officially announced three championship fights that will go down in the next three months.

The first fight revealed was former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka's return after a lengthy recovery from 'the worst' shoulder injury in the promotion's history. He will fight former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who is coming off a win over Jan Blachowicz. The vacant 205-pound belt will be on the line when they collide at UFC 295.

The card, headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, will go down on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Next, the UFC CEO confirmed Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington for the welterweight title at UFC 296 on December 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The third and final announcement was of the flyweight championship bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval as the co-main event at UFC 296.

This announcement finally waives any possibility of Conor McGregor returning this year.

Watch Dana White's announcement below:

#2. Dillon Danis divulges details of Nina Agdal's lawsuit to Andrew Tate

Dillon Danis recently had a chat with Andrew Tate and Adin Ross, snippets of which have been shared on social media.

In one of the clips, Danis and Tate are seen talking about the lawsuit that has been filed against the MMA fighter by Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal.

Tate empathized with Danis, exclaiming how 'the matrix' uses legal power as a weapon.

"Lawfare bro, that's what they do. That's what has always been the primary weapon of the matrix. They just attack you with lawsuits, drain you financially, and distract you. It's endless."

In response, Danis shared how much he would be losing in the lawsuit.

"Even if I won the case, I still have to pay over $400,000 in just attorney fees, lawyer fees. It's just bulls**t. When I'm promoting a fight, it's the biggest fight he's ever done ... It's just bulls**t, man."

Tate agreed with Danis on the fact that he made the fight "interesting."

Watch the interaction below:

#1. Nevada Commission passes verdict on Mike Bell's decision

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently had a review meeting for Mike Bell's controversial 10-8 scorecard at Noche UFC. His score became a massive deciding factor in the fight ending in a split draw, leading to Alexa Grasso retaining her flyweight belt.

According to MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, who attended the meeting in person, everyone present at the meeting unanimously agreed that Mike Bell's fifth-round scoring should have been 10-9 in favor of Alexa Grasso.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi further reported that NSAC executive director Jeff Mullen personally condemned the decision, while acknowledging Bell as one of the best in the business.

"Mike is one of the very best judges in the world. He's just as good a judge as he was [before]. I don't agree with his score on this round."

Nevertheless, fans should find consolation in the fact that Dana White has assertively said he's going to make the rematch as soon as Valentina Shevchenko has recovered from her injury and is ready to fight.