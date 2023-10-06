Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Conor McGregor's UFC return, the upcoming fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, and more.

#3. Conor McGregor hints at re-entering USADA pool for UFC comeback

The rumors of Conor McGregor returning at UFC 300 may be more accurate than it seems.

McGregor, whose UFC return is now long overdue, will not compete in 2023 as it was initially speculated. However, in a recent social media post, he suggested that he has re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, which is a mandatory step for his comeback.

'The Notorious' wrote on Instagram:

"Find my targets. Hit them. F**k the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling see you soon you little light work b**ch."

While the last line of the caption is presumably aimed at his potential opponent Michael Chandler, the sentence before implies that he has submitted a sample to Jeff Novitzky, UFC's Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance who works closely with USADA.

All that remains now is for the UFC to announce an official date, venue, and opponent.

#2. Logan Paul jokes about fighting Dillon Danis while injured

Logan Paul claimed he suffered a shocking injury with just a week remaining before his much-hyped fight against Dillon Danis.

'The Maverick' appeared on his brother's podcast BS w/ Jake Paul recently and casually stated that he had broken his wrist and is fine competing with it.

"I broke it, again... Yeah, I'm able to fight for sure... A couple of days ago in training, I landed a punch wrong and have some wrist problems, I broke my wrist in the past."

The revelation made Jake Paul's jaw drop as he was left shocked to learn about his brother's broken wrist. Logan later clarified in the show that he was joking about the injury to bait Dillon Danis.

"I'll be honest bro, I didn't fu*king break my wrist alright? I didn't break my wrist. I know, I lied. Because, I will tell you why, because I'm not trying to scare Dillon away from this fight."

Catch his comments in the video below (4:35):

#1. Dillon Danis has no other option than fighting: Jake Paul

Jake and Logan Paul recently discussed the lawsuit Nina Agdal launched against Dillon Danis on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast.

Danis recently admitted that the lawsuit would cost him around $400,000 in legal fees even if he wins the case, which Logan is confident he won't.

Speaking about the magnitude of the case, which involves one federal offense, Logan said:

"There's more counts coming. It's heavy dude. I'll be honest, it's a f***ing 50. caliber Adamantium bullet to the dome. He's f***ed... We're about to catch a predator on October 14."

Jake then went on to assert that Dillon would have to end up paying much more than $400,000, which means he needs to show up and fight Logan for the paycheck.

"He has to fight now because he has tons of lawyers to pay for... Probably 2-3 years' worth of lawyers... I bet you in his bank account - I've done a little bit of math - I think Dillon Danis has about $60,000 to his name, and that's being generous. I think now because of the lawsuit, he has to fight to make the money."

There are ongoing rumors that Danis may pull out of the fight, which, to a large extent, are being fanned by Danis himself.

Catch the comments below (7:10):