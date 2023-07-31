Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 and more: 5 best UFC fights that went the distance

An ideal UFC fight, in many fans' eyes, ends with a finish. Not many are content with a bout that ends in a decision, especially if said matchup was a point-fighting affair. This is one of the major criticisms that some fans have had of Israel Adesanya's performances.

As flashy as 'The Last Stylebender' has and can be, his fights aren't always the most entertaining. That, however, doesn't mean that all fights that go the distance are considered inherently boring. Similarly, not every matchup with a knockout is thrilling, as inaction and low-volume can precede sudden knockouts.

In fact, some of the greatest fights in the promotion's history didn't end with a finish. Sometimes a fighter is too tough, too skilled or both, for a finish to occur. But that takes nothing away from the action-packed thriller some fights have been. These are five such fights.

#5 José Aldo vs. Chad Mendes 2, UFC 179

The last successful title defense of José Aldo's legendary career came against Chad Mendes in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 179. The two men had fought two years back, which was a first-round knockout in the Brazilian's favor.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow



Jose Aldo vs Chad Mendes 2 might be the craziest featherweight fight ever

Not only had he won, but he had also robbed Mendes of his undefeated record. In the two years that followed, the Team Alpha Male standout underwent a technical transformation, improving his striking to harness his breadth of knockout power. This paid massive dividends in the pair's rematch.

When the two men clashed, they went to war in the 2014's Fight of the Year. The bout featured everything from closely-contested rounds, blood, and even controversy after Aldo scored a knockdown after the bell. Ultimately, the Brazilian emerged victorious via unanimous decision after five thrilling rounds.

#4 Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 1, UFC 256

Little did anyone know back in 2020, that Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno would one day take part in the promotion's first-ever quadrilogy. At the time, 'Deus da Guerra' was the flyweight champion on a dominant streak with back-to-back submission wins over Joseph Benavidez and Alex Perez.

At UFC 256, he faced Brandon Moreno, baby-faced challenger with just the right combination of grit, skill and belief to push him to the brink, and he did. They both locked horns in a back-and-forth affair, complete with takedowns, scrambles and hard striking exchanges.

In the end, the fight was controversially scored a draw, with some believing that Figueiredo had done enough to earn the nod. The nature of the bout was enough for it to be a Fight of the Year contender, setting the stage for a competitive rivalry that dominated the flyweight division for the next three years.

#3 Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 1, UFC 248

One of the reasons Israel Adesanya's low-volume affair with Yoel Romero at UFC 248 was so poorly received was because it was preceded by the best fight on the card. When Zhang Weili faced Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first-ever title defense, few could have predicted that it would be the greatest fight in women's history.

At the time, Jędrzejczyk was still nearly impossible to finish. She was a tireless machine of elite-level striking. Meanwhile, 'Magnum' was a skull-crushing power-puncher with just as much technique and skill. So when two fighters of equal skill, one with a granite chin and the other a knockout artist, collided, it led to fireworks.

The two women had a fast-paced, all-action scrap that saw Joanna Jędrzejczyk's forehead inflate to outrageous proportions. Nevertheless, she survived, fighting through an injury that would have felled a lesser fighter. In the end, Zhang Weili won, and it was clear to all that they had just witnessed 2020's Fight of the Year.

#2 Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1, UFC 165

In 29 fights, there has only ever been a single instance when Jon Jones has looked mortal. That fateful moment happened at UFC 165 against an unlikely opponent. Where former UFC champions and legends of the sport had failed, Alexander Gustafsson had come closest.

'Bones,' potentially the greatest fighter of all time, struggled with Gustafsson's speed and range, losing the boxing exchanges. But perhaps what surprised everyone else was that Jones, who had thwarted the takedowns of great wrestlers, conceded his first takedown against a Swede with no wrestling background.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The 2013 fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July.

The two men took each other down, but established no control. Instead, the fight was contested on the feet as they rocked and bloodied each other, marking the first and only time Jones has ever been cut inside the octagon. In the end, Jones was declared the winner and the fight was crowned 2013's best fight.

Years later, the bout, widely regarded as the greatest light heavyweight fight in MMA history, entered the fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

#1 Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2, UFC 202

The anticipation for Conor McGregor's second clash with Nate Diaz was palpable. The Irishman had lost their first encounter in shocking fashion, tapping out to a rear-naked choke in one of the biggest upsets of the year. It also briefly derailed his plans to become the promotion's first-ever double champion.

A rematch had to be made. So at UFC 202, the pair crossed swords again. Knowing he could not lose to a non-champion with Diaz's win-loss run of form again, 'The Notorious' came well-prepared. His reputation was at stake. He used low kicks to destabilize Diaz's boxing stance.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday



2 years ago today,



Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz competed in an instant classic.

Every time his foe tried to reset, the Irishman threw punches over the top. He scored three knockdowns with his new approach. But Nate Diaz was Nate Diaz. He survived, pushed the pace and made the fight ugly, swarming the Irishman in the clinch and boxing him up.

Halfway through, their clash became a back-and-forth affair, with some believing Diaz had won. But in the end, McGregor's hand was raised, and the Irishman's fans breathed a sigh of relief.