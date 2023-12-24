Catch up with the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss the latest status on Conor McGregor's return, Alex Pereira's next fight and more.

#3. Conor McGregor unhappy with UFC's treatment - "My patience is running thin"

Conor McGregor seems incredibly frustrated with his inactivity, to the point where he believes he is being treated worse than anyone else in combat sports ever.

While attending the Day of Reckoning boxing event in Saudi Arabia to watch the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder compete, the UFC star spoke with TalkSPORT on the matter.

In a shocking monologue, a furious McGregor said his conversations with Saudi Arabia representatives for a potential boxing bout have been more successful than trying to secure a UFC return.

He said:

"The lads here (Saudis) are talking many, the lads in the UFC aren’t talking any …Give me something, it was supposed to be April, it was supposed to be December… I [sold] more than all of them combined. No one in the history of the fight game has been treated like I’ve been getting treated... I'm waiting... My patience is running thin."

Watch the comments below from the 1:30 mark:

Conor McGregor last competed in the promotion at UFC 264 in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy, when he broke his leg and had to take a long break from fighting. However, he has been fit to compete for a while, but nothing about his comeback has been confirmed by the organization.

In another ringside interview with iFL TV at the event, McGregor said that the UFC was still looking at opponents for him. He also called out Manny Pacquiao to settle the "$8 million" legal dues the boxer is yet to pay him, as per 'The Notorious'.

#2. Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira teased at heavyweight

Both Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall posted cryptic stories on their Instagram accounts this past week, hinting at a potential heavyweight showdown between the two.

Pereira had previously expressed interest in moving further up to become a three-division champion. Last week, he wrote "30+300=3" on his story, which led fans to theorize 'Poatan' was going to put on 30 lbs and compete at UFC 300 for the third gold.

On Saturday, Aspinall posted a photo of himself and Pereira sitting side-by-side at the UFC 295 press conference, with the emoji of the red Santa Claus hat on both of their heads.

Expand Tweet

It further fueled the speculations that the two were facing each other at heavyweight. However, the undisputed belt is still with Jon Jones, which certainly makes things a bit complicated.

#1. Nina-Marie Daniele vows to keep fans entertained

Nina-Marie Daniele has recently grown to be one of the most-spotted faces at UFC media events. Dana White himself has hailed her as one of the best in the MMA media, and as per fans, she often lives up to the label with fresh and unique interviews with fighters.

She does not ask the regular fight-related questions, but funnier, quirkier questions about their personal lives. She frequently uploads selfies as well.

In a recent post, she jokingly vowed to post pictures of herself in two-piece attires till UFC resumes weekly fight night events. The post is accompanied by a photo where she is wearing a red monokini and a necklace, standing against a window.

"Bikini pics till there’s a UFC fight. Sorry not sorry!"

Check out the photo here.

Fans were elated by the situation. One compared it with an 'early Christmas', while another requested for her Playboy magazine shoot picture to be uploaded as well.

Read the comments here.