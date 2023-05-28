Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a surprise giveaway by Dana White, Mike Tyson's wise words on the current influencer culture, and more.

#3. Dana White collabs with Irv's Burger to give away UFC 290 tickets

The UFC often comes up with exciting sweepstakes for people to participate in exchange for VIP tickets for pay-per-view events.

In the latest social media post, Dana White announced a collaboration with Irv's Burger on the occasion of National Burger Day, in which he will give away one pair of VIP tickets to International Fight Week at UFC 290. The winner will also have full access to UFC X.

danawhite @danawhite

tag me and Irv’s in a pic of you eating an Irv’s Burger on your feed and I’ll follow and DM one person and fly You and a guest out to International… Tomorrow is #NationalBurgerDay ! I LOVE Irvs Burgers. Give it a try and comment below and rate it from 1 to 5. 1 = Best 5= worsttag me and Irv’s in a pic of you eating an Irv’s Burger on your feed and I’ll follow and DM one person and fly You and a guest out to International… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tomorrow is #NationalBurgerDay! I LOVE Irvs Burgers. Give it a try and comment below and rate it from 1 to 5. 1 = Best 5= worst tag me and Irv’s in a pic of you eating an Irv’s Burger on your feed and I’ll follow and DM one person and fly You and a guest out to International… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1W3XXX2eJ5

The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on July 8, 2023 and will be headlined by a featherweight title unification clash between Yair Rodriguez and Alexander Volkanovski.

#2. Mike Tyson speaks on media using conflict to sell content

There is a surge of a particular type of content in media nowadays that pits two groups of people against each other groundlessly for the sake of sensationalism. it has given rise to an atmosphere of gender wars, xenophobia, homophobia, and many other cultural issues.

Mike Tyson, who recently appeared on Patrick Bet David's podcast, was asked about the current socio-cultural scenario and if there is any way out of it where everyone wins.

Tyson painted a dire picture, stating that for as long as the media continues to sell confrontation as a commodity, there is no possibility of reaching a resolution:

"When you watch television, it could be black people, it could be white people, [it's [just confrontation]. It could be confrontation between man and woman, that's what you see on television. That's what you see on the housewives show."

"You see this on Kevin Samuels, you see this Andrew Tate, it’s just confrontation. Confrontation sells! We're not going to stop this confrontation, this is going to become an era, so we can continue to make money off people's pain."

Catch Mike Tyson's comments below from the 4:20 mark:

#1. MMA fighter Sammy-Jo Luxton rips into fans for criticizing her OnlyFans career

Sammy-Jo Luxton recently uploaded a training video, followed by a plug-in for her OnlyFans account, offering an 80% discount on her exclusive profile. The follow-up did not sit well with some of her fans, who said that the OnlyFans promotion was taking away from her fighting skills.

Luxton retorted back with some chosen words, reminding the fan that she has been training for 12 years.

Sammy-Jo Luxton @sammyjoluxton1 🤣 @Draco__Xp It takes away from my 12 years of training that I like to put on a bikini on holiday? @Draco__Xp It takes away from my 12 years of training that I like to put on a bikini on holiday?😭🤣

She slammed another fan for making similar comments.

Sammy-Jo Luxton @sammyjoluxton1 @Jokos0 Imagine how happy your life would be if you weren’t so concerned with what others do xx @Jokos0 Imagine how happy your life would be if you weren’t so concerned with what others do xx

Luxton, who is a boxer, a Muay Thai specialist, and an MMA fighter, made her debut on a Floyd Mayweather undercard. She is now contracted with the PFL for her foray into professional MMA.

Poll : 0 votes