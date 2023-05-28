Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.
In today's issue, we talk about a surprise giveaway by Dana White, Mike Tyson's wise words on the current influencer culture, and more.
#3. Dana White collabs with Irv's Burger to give away UFC 290 tickets
The UFC often comes up with exciting sweepstakes for people to participate in exchange for VIP tickets for pay-per-view events.
In the latest social media post, Dana White announced a collaboration with Irv's Burger on the occasion of National Burger Day, in which he will give away one pair of VIP tickets to International Fight Week at UFC 290. The winner will also have full access to UFC X.
The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on July 8, 2023 and will be headlined by a featherweight title unification clash between Yair Rodriguez and Alexander Volkanovski.
#2. Mike Tyson speaks on media using conflict to sell content
There is a surge of a particular type of content in media nowadays that pits two groups of people against each other groundlessly for the sake of sensationalism. it has given rise to an atmosphere of gender wars, xenophobia, homophobia, and many other cultural issues.
Mike Tyson, who recently appeared on Patrick Bet David's podcast, was asked about the current socio-cultural scenario and if there is any way out of it where everyone wins.
Tyson painted a dire picture, stating that for as long as the media continues to sell confrontation as a commodity, there is no possibility of reaching a resolution:
"When you watch television, it could be black people, it could be white people, [it's [just confrontation]. It could be confrontation between man and woman, that's what you see on television. That's what you see on the housewives show."
"You see this on Kevin Samuels, you see this Andrew Tate, it’s just confrontation. Confrontation sells! We're not going to stop this confrontation, this is going to become an era, so we can continue to make money off people's pain."
Catch Mike Tyson's comments below from the 4:20 mark:
#1. MMA fighter Sammy-Jo Luxton rips into fans for criticizing her OnlyFans career
Sammy-Jo Luxton recently uploaded a training video, followed by a plug-in for her OnlyFans account, offering an 80% discount on her exclusive profile. The follow-up did not sit well with some of her fans, who said that the OnlyFans promotion was taking away from her fighting skills.
Luxton retorted back with some chosen words, reminding the fan that she has been training for 12 years.
She slammed another fan for making similar comments.
Luxton, who is a boxer, a Muay Thai specialist, and an MMA fighter, made her debut on a Floyd Mayweather undercard. She is now contracted with the PFL for her foray into professional MMA.