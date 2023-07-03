Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's latest business deal possibly falling through, the Paulo Costa-Tracy Cortez saga, and more.

#3. Dana White took a 180-degree turn on a UFC fight decision

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia was promised a fight against Daniel Cormier, but it never materialized due to the whim of Dana White.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Sylvia revealed that he was offered the fight for a comeback to the promotion sometime around 2011. Despite both parties agreeing, the contract was never sent.

"They asked me to fight DC and we said yes and they guaranteed two more fights win or lose with the DC fight... We agreed to it, it was a pretty good contract... We signed it we sent it off and they never sent it back."

Sylvia describes it as the 'biggest crushing moment' of his career. He eventually discovered that Dana White had changed his mind at the last minute. He labeled the UFC brass as 'sh*tty bossess' and accused them of disrespecting fighters to date.

Watch the comments below from the 22:45 mark:

#2. NBA Finals controversy costs Conor McGregor a major business deal

Conor McGregor is reportedly not in the good books of the NBA and Miami Heat anymore.

According to a report by Page Six, the botched skit with Heat mascot Burnie, followed by the sexual assault allegations, have pushed the higher officials to reconsider their business deal with McGregor's company, TIDL Sport.

A cryo-based pain relief spray brand, TIDL Sport was all set to become Heat's 'official pain relief partner'. According to an insider, the 'crystal clean organization' did not take well to the raging controversies surrounding Conor McGregor and has decided to part ways.

"I can’t imagine the Heat brass want the Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys — it’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through."

The insider also said that there are no signs of the deal going through on the team's website or socials.

#1. "She made him post this" - Fans smell foul play in Paulo Costa's latest video

Paulo Costa stirred up rumors after posting a picture with UFC fighter and Brian Ortega's ex-girlfriend, Tracy Cortez. While Cortez and Ortega took shots at each other on Twitter, elsewhere on Instagram, Paulo Costa posted a loved-up video with his long-time partner, Tamara Alves.

Fans immediately suspected that Tamara did not like the ongoing love triangle rumors that linked 'Borrachinha' with Cortez, and thus, forced him to post a video with herself.

"Most beautiful in planet. @tamara_alves my Sunday," he wrote.

Read the comments here.

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes