UFC head Dana White provides update on the returns of Nick Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, and Zabit Magomedsharipov

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the future returns of Nick Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

All three men are big fan favorites but have been out of the game for different amounts of time.

Dana White gives fans hope

Diaz hasn’t competed since January 2015, Chimaev last fought in September after three bouts in two months, and Zabit hasn’t been seen since November 2019 as a result of ongoing health issues.

During a recent interview with UFC Arabia, Dana White provided updates on all three men, starting with Nick Diaz.

“I didn’t think that it would happen but it looks like it will [Diaz returning in 2021]. It looks like Nick will fight this year. I last saw him in Jacksonville but yeah, it looks like it’s gonna happen, so we’ll see.”

The interviewer then moved on to discuss the future of Khamzat Chimaev, who has been on the road to recovery since a nasty battle with COVID-19.

“He should fight in August, I think. Nothing yet [in terms of his opponent]".

Finally, the conversation switched to Zabit Magomedsharipov.

“No, none [no update]”.

As you can see, the end result of these updates from Dana White is pretty mixed.

Nick Diaz's return has always felt like a distant possibility but as we continue to see him train and prepare, it feels as if he could well be stepping back into the octagon sooner than we thought. After all, it’s pretty rare for Dana White to be feeling confident with regards to one of the Diaz brothers.

The Chimaev situation also sounded more positive, with some originally questioning whether or not he was being forced to get back into the cage after an extended absence.

Alas, Khamzat seems to want it, Dana White wants it, and mixed martial arts fans across the globe want it - so long as he’s feeling fit and able to compete.

The word retirement has been thrown around regarding Zabit Magomedsharipov and, unfortunately, the abrupt nature of Dana White’s response doesn’t fill us with confidence as the featherweight division continues to move forward without him.

