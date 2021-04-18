"Did Ben Askren get us all?" - Daniel Cormier questions Funky's motivation following KO loss to Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier is suspicious of Ben Askren's motivations in the much-hyped boxing showdown against Jake Paul. The former UFC heavyweight questioned whether 'Funky' tricked the fans who were rooting for him.

Paul scored a stunning knockout victory over Askren in the first round of the fight. Both men were headlining the PPV card hosted by the Triller Fight Club.

Following the loss, Askren was seen making his way out of the arena with a smile on his face, which surprised Cormier.

"Wait a minute, did Askren get us all? Like this is some magician stuff he wasn’t laughing on his way to the back was he? Cmon Ben lol," Cormier wrote on Twitter.

"My life is the same" - Ben Askren after losing to Jake Paul

During the post-fight press conference, Ben Askren said his loss to Jake Paul did not affect him. Funky also added that he wasn't nervous going into the fight.

"I wasn't nervous at all, because at the end of the day, my life didn't change, one war or other. In MMA, I was always pursuing or defending a world title really, and today, I was doing a fun boxing match."

"If it turned out great, then great, and if it turned out shit, then my life is the same," said Askren.

Ben Askren had predicted a sixth-round knockout for Paul. Whereas Paul claimed the former UFC star would not even land a successful punch.

Paul competed in two professional boxing matches before sharing the boxing ring with Askren. The 24-year-old defeated fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib, in his debut and recorded one more win against former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Paul viciously knocked out Robinson in the second round of the fight. The video of Robinson getting flatlined went viral all over the internet. After the famous win, Paul called out Conor McGregor and a handful of other UFC stars.

His win against Ben Askren has to go down as the biggest of the lot. The match was tipped to be a huge clash, but it lasted only 78 seconds before the referee called it in favor of Jake Paul.

Although Ben Askren was seen requesting the referee to carry on fighting, the match was called as the referee felt that Askren was wobbly on his feet after the knockout blow from Paul.