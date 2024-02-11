On a Saturday that saw some stellar finishes at UFC Vegas 86 card, Sean Strickland stole the limelight once again by starting an unlikely rivalry with singer-rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Between reacting to the beef and shedding some more light on the UFC 300 event, Dana White made several headlines.

Dana White gives disappointing UFC 300 update

Puncturing the balloon of hope of a million fans, Dana White recently revealed that they are yet to zero in on a main event for UFC 300. In an appearance on the Full Send podcast, he was asked if he knew what the headliner would be.

White said:

"No. I know what I’m trying to do. But what I’m trying to do and what is going to happen could end up being two completely different things unless I completely f***ing change everything.”

Several potential matchups are being rumored for the lucrative slot, including a trilogy between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Dana White reacts to Sean Strickland vs. Machine Gun Kelly

Hours after beating Sneako bloody in a sparring session and having a verbal spat with Jake Paul, Sean Strickland stole the spotlight for the wrong reason yet again. This time, he was spotted confronting musician Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, at the Power Slap League event on Friday, Feb. 9. at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas.

In the mostly inaudible video captured by Inside Fighting, Strickland can be heard calling Baker a "weirdo" and "vampire man".

Watch the interaction below:

Strickland later took to X to express surprise at Baker's choice of attire and the fact that he was in a relationship with Megan Fox.

Read the next tweet below:

When asked to comment on the matter during the Power Slap 6 press conference, Dana White said:

"You can't bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It's about humans."

While Strickland did not come to blows with Machine Gun Kelly, the Grammy-nominated star did not have the same luck against Conor McGregor a few years back. The Irishman had notoriously thrown a glass of drink at him at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021 and nearly threw hands before getting separated by the security.

Joe Pyfer gets "fraud checked" by Jack Hermansson

In what could have been another lackluster UFC Fight Night card, several finishes ended up making UFC Vegas 86 quite entertaining. At the top of the card, veteran middleweight Jack Hermansson beat Joe Pyfer via decision in a clinical display of experience and technique.

MMA pros and fans took to social media to react to Hermansson's win. Some were serious in the breakdown of the fight, while some others joked about Hermansson being a stronger puncher than Francis Ngannou. The joke stems from Pyfer's recent claim that he scored higher than the former UFC heavyweight champion on the punching machine.