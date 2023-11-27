Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Mario Yamasaki's return, Tony Ferguson's court case, and more.

#3. Notorious ex-UFC referee Mario Yamasaki makes a return in the PFL

MMA referee Mario Yamasaki, well-known for his notorious actions inside the octagon, recently made a return to the cage to officiate a few fights at PFL 10.

During his tenure in the UFC, Yamasaki built a reputation for making questionable calls inside the cage, some of which even endangered the well-being of the fighters. The last nail in the coffin was his delayed stoppage of a fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Priscilla Cachoeira that left the latter battered and bloodied.

Yamasaki explained that he allowed Cachoeira "to be a warrior and keep fighting", which proved to be an inexcusable reason for the UFC CEO, then president, Dana White. He sent a message to Cachoeira, noting that the strikes-landed differential was an unbelievable 230-3.

He said on UFC Tonight:

"He makes me sick. That guy has no business reffing fights. And I promise you, you’re never going to see him again."

White was true to his words.

With such a history, Yamasaki's return inevitably left some fans concerned about the fighters. One called him "Marc Goddard's evil twin", while another labeled him as "one of the worst referees ever".

Read the comments here.

#2. Sean Strickland has a bizarre encounter with a drunk person

Sean Strickland took to Instagram to share a video on Sunday, which seems to be CCTV footage from a security camera system installed at the front of his house. The video seemingly captured an intoxicated man who entered the premises of his house and made a beeline toward his parked vehicles.

Strickland was seen swiftly advancing toward the intruder, where the video cuts off.

He explained the video in the caption. Thankfully, it did not lead to anything potentially dangerous:

"Checked my ring last night and thought he was stealing my car or trying to break in... What would you of done??? I need full coverage on my truck lol!!! Also really nice guy..."

Watch the footage below:

Strickland's post sparked hilarious reactions from the fans, who pointed out that the man chose "the wrong house" to trespass, with or without intention, since Strickland is a professional fighter.

Read the comments here.

#1. Tony Ferguson's DUI case sees new development

Tony Ferguson was arrested in May and charged with DUI after allegedly crashing his truck into two parked cars outside a Hollywood nightclub. No one was injured in the accident, including Ferguson himself.

'El Cucuy' had initially pleaded not guilty. However, MMA Junkie reports that a plea deal was negotiated between the two parties, based upon which a sentence was passed.

The court reportedly dismissed a misdemeanor DUI charge, and in return, Ferguson entered a nolo contendere plea to a misdemeanor charge of wet reckless driving on a highway. He was given a year of probation for the same.

He is to refrain from driving under the influence of any measurable amounts of alcohol and fulfill restitution obligations to the victim as part of the probation. The sentence, passed by Judge Shannon K. Cooley from the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, California, on Monday, comes three weeks before Ferguson's octagon return at UFC 296 against Paddy Pimblett.