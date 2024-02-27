Legend says that UFC fighters can't stay retired. Proving it right, yet another recently announced that he would come out of retirement. Meanwhile, Dana White got challenged to an MMA fight.

Jorge Masvidal will "100%" come back, but probably not in UFC

After retiring from MMA in April 2023 after losing to Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal recently announced on X that he will be returning to active competition. In an interview with FanSided MMA, 'Gamebred' revealed the exact nature of his plans:

"Everything I do I back it up, 100 percent go for it. I’m definitely unretired. I’m definitely gonna hurt some people... I can’t go out on a f**king L, the more I think about it, it f**king haunts me and hurts me."

He did not rule out potentially competing at The Sphere on Noche UFC, now the UFC 306 pay-per-view, but asserted that his focus is on boxing:

"For right now, my mind's more on boxing. I got this chance to box, I'm not looking to do MMA immediately. Will I do it? of course I love it, it's my favorite thing in the world but right now I probably throw down some boxing before I do MMA.''

Watch the interview below [comments are from 9:00]:

Oscar De La Hoya challenges Dana White to a fight

The uncanny beef between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya has continued over the years, and now the boxer is calling out the UFC CEO for a fight.

De La Hoya, on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, discussed his client Ryan Garcia's challenge to Sean O'Malley. He added that he would like to fight White in the co-main event of the potential card.

"It would be a hell of a promotion. ... I would actually entertain that because Ryan can fight in the main event with this kid, and, maybe, I can do Dana on the co-main. ... We're cool, but it's all good - I mean, I don't know if we're cool."

Watch the full interview below from 28:38:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's grappling session with Islam Makhachev leaves fans stunned

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently uploaded a video of him and Islam Makhachev grappling while standing up. Even after 3.5 years of retirement, 'The Eagle' looked sharp as ever on the mat, colliding head-on with the reigning UFC lightweight champion and even outdoing him at times.

Take a look at the clip below:

Fans were surprised to see Nurmagomedov still at the top of his game and showered praise in the comments. Some even requested him to return and fight for the 30-0 record.

