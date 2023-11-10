Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Sean Strickland's latest rant, Terence Crawford losing his belt, and more.

#3. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson playfully hits on UFC star Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern fights Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11, in New York City's Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the event, she appeared on the JAXXON podcast, co-hosted by Quinton Jackson.

While talking about why she doesn't have a fight name, Mackenzie Dern mentioned that she doesn't feel "pretty" during or after a fight as her face would be all busted up.

'Rampage' reacted with a quip:

"You still look pretty in a couple of days."

When reminded that Dern's father, Wellington Dias, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend, Jackson remained unperturbed.

"I’m twice the size as her dad. I’ve dealt with a lot of daddies in my day!.. Will your daddy attack me if I try to hit on you?"

But Jackson was quick to clarify that he was joking around. He added that he has a 16-year-old daughter, and he is all about respecting women.

Watch the conversation from the 0:30 mark below:

#2. Sean Strickland makes controversial comment about Paige VanZant and women's MMA

Paige VanZant recently claimed that not the UFC but OnlyF*ns has been her biggest source of income. She ventured into monetizing explicit content after her exit from the MMA promotion in 2020.

In September 2023, she said on the show OnlyStans that she made more money in 24 hours on the subscription-based content-sharing platform than she had in her entire fighting career.

Her comments didn't sit too well with Sean Strickland. The UFC middleweight champion took to X to launch a distasteful verbal attack at '12 Gauge':

“Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack. 1.) You were signed because you're hot. 2.) Women's MMA is lame. 3.) Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school, kids, fighting sucks, lol.”

He followed it up with a shot at women's MMA in general:

UFC fans mostly reacted in agreement with Strickland's statements about VanZant, but many debated that women's MMA in the UFC is as exciting as the men's.

#1. Terence Crawford loses IBF belt because of contract clause

Terence Crawford is no longer the undisputed welterweight champion.

The 36-year-old has been stripped by the IBF due to his inability to compete for a mandatory title defense against the interim champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis. Crawford failed to comply with IBF's rules because of his contractual obligation to rematch Errol Spence Jr. next.

A spokesperson told BoxingScene.com:

"On August 25, the IBF sent a letter to TBC Promotions directing Terence Crawford to begin negotiations with interim Champion Jaron Ennis. Negotiations were to be concluded by September 24. On September 22, the IBF received an email from Harrison Whitman representing Crawford indicating that the agreement for the Spence v. Crawford bout contains an immediate rematch provision which Errol Spence has exercised. As such, Terrence Crawford is unable to engage in negotiations with Jaron Ennis."

Crawford unified the welterweight title when he stopped Spence Jr. in the ninth round back in July. The contract of the bout had a built-in clause that allowed the losing fighter to demand a rematch.