#3. "Your wife is in me DMs" still haunting Jolie Poirier

All Jolie Poirier wanted was to wish her husband luck for his upcoming bout against Justin Gaethje. Fans bombarded her loving gesture, reminding her of Conor McGregor's now-famous, expletive-laced post-fight rant at the couple.

'Stop cheating on Dustin', 'I think you were in my DMs', 'Why you in Conor's DMs' are only some of the comments made under the post.

Dustin Poirier addressed McGregor's comment in an interview with Michael Bisping, where 'The Diamond' said it was 'fabricated' and they laughed about it while grocery shopping.

#2. UFC fighter Randy Brown expecting father to be freed after 30 years in prison

UFC fighter Randy Brown's father has been in jail for three decades and it may finally be his time to walk out as a free man. He is currently in USP Lewisburg, a medium-security Federal penitentiary in Pennsylvania.

According to what Brown told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, his father went to prison under RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act when it was first implemented. Brown Sr. was involved with the operations of a drug cartel which landed him three life sentences.

However, Brown believes he is a changed man now and deserves to be released in light of the changed laws:

"He’s devoted his life to god. I think that time is served. He did a lot of time. He’s been in there a long time and a lot of the laws have changed. A lot of the drug laws, movement of marijuana and movement of certain things, those things are not illegal anymore... I think that he should be able to be free now, be with his family now, be with his grandchildren."

Despite being in prison, Brown's father has maintained regular contact with him over phone calls and watched him fight on prison TV.

Watch the comments below (starting at the 11:23 mark):

#1. Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg drama is a 'P. R. scandal', says Matt Brown

UFC veteran Matt Brown has weighed in on the ongoing rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech moguls locked horns on Twitter recently, calling each other out for a cage fight. The matter escalated exponentially to the point where Dana White said he would happily host the fight in the UFC.

However, Brown thinks it is all a P. R. stunt made to draw attention and generate revenue, and the billionaires have no intention of actually fighting in the cage.

Speaking on The Fighter vs. The Writer, Brown said:

"These motherf**kers ain't going to fight. What are you talking about? Everybody talks that s**t... It's a P.R. f**king scandal. I'm asking the MMA community to be more intelligent than this. Can we see through this?"

He added that if they do end up fighting in the UFC, it will certainly generate a lot of buzz and sell pay-per-views, but fans will eventually be appalled by the display:

"We'll all watch it and you know we're going to vomit when we watch it. Like what the f**k did I just watch? Why did I stay up until f***king midnight watching this? We're going to hate ourselves for it... Like CM Punk would probably beat both of them."

Listen to the podcast below (comments from the 35:45 mark):

