How tall is Jon Jones compared to top UFC heavyweights?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' tall stature and longer-than-usual reach is a problem no light heavyweight has been able to solve. At 6ft 4in tall, Bones has been the taller man in all but two of his UFC fights in the light heavyweight division. With his heavyweight debut finally in sight, it is essential to know how tall Jon Jones is compared to top heavyweights.

The answer is, comparable! At least in height, Jon Jones is not heavily outsized against the top five fighters in the heavyweight division, who have an average height of 6ft 3.5in. While reigning champion Stipe Miocic, along with top two ranked fighters Francis NGannou and Curtis Blaydes see eye-to-eye with Jones at 6ft 4in, No. 3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (6ft 2in tall) and No. 4 ranked Derrick Lewis (6ft 3in tall) give Jon Jones a slight advantage.

Although the top heavyweight fighters do not have a pronounced height and reach advantage over Jon Jones, heavyweights tend to have an overall bigger frame and higher muscle mass, allowing them to generate more power while striking. It could turn out to be a big concern for Jon Jones, who has fought in the light heavyweight division his entire career.

Is Jon Jones' size advantage the only reason for his success in the light heavyweight division?

Jon Jones' shenanigans outside the UFC octagon and PED allegations have imparted a dark gray shade to his character. Critics may tell you that the size and reach advantage he held over most of his opponents is the biggest reason for the continued success Jones enjoyed at light heavyweight.

But the benefits of Jones' physical attributes are generally blown out of proportion. Many fighters with far superior physical attributes in comparison to other fighters in their respective divisions have not been nearly as successful as Jon Jones.

Jon Jones is long and just like Conor McGregor, he fights long, which has served him well so far. Jones' range management and the uncanny ability to keep his opponents at the end of his strikes has allowed him to stay at the top for a very long time by limiting the amount of damage absorbed over the course of his career. Jones has relied on his fight IQ more than any other aspect of the game and combined it with his ability to fight long. Jon Jones' chances of winning a second title increase significantly due to his high fight IQ and ability to evade opponents' strikes irrespective of a possible power discrepancy against heavyweights.

Jon Jones is expected to fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title in the second half of 2021. Miocic and Ngannou will meet in their title fight rematch at UFC 260 PPV event on March 27, 2021. The event will take place at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.