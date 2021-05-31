"I had my time" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk admits Jan Blachowicz is more popular than her in Poland

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has said compatriot Jan Blachowicz is more popular than her in Poland right now. The former UFC strawweight champion suggested she has had her time in the limelight in her country, and that it's now Blachowicz's time to be under the arclights.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk last competed in the UFC in March 2020. She fought the then-strawweight champion Zhang Weili in a five-round war that produced one of the greatest fights in the history of women's MMA. Jedrzejczyk lost the title bout via split decision.

The 33-year-old recently had an interaction with The Schmo where she spoke about her UFC future, the title picture of the UFC strawweight division, and more. When asked who she thinks is more popular in Poland between her and Blachowciz, Joanna Jedrzejczyk said:

"I think Jan Blachowicz is (more popular). It's his time. I had my time. I'm about to have my prime time again," said Jedrzejczyk.

Blachowicz won the UFC light heavyweight title after he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 last year. He successfully defended his belt against Israel Adesanya in March 2021. Blachowicz is set to fight Glover Teixeira next at UFC 266 on September 4, 2021.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk on when she could make her return to the octagon

UFC 231 Shevchenko v Jedrzejczyk

Hinting at the timeline of her potential UFC return, Joanna Jedrzejczyk said she has been training religiously for the past few months and will be back in the octagon "very soon".

"I've been training really hard for the last few... not weeks but months, even twice a day. I know people don't see lots of training posts on my social media but I do training every single day and I manage my daily schedule and daily routine for training. So training is always the highest priority in my life because I'm an athlete first," said Jedrzejczyk.

Jedrzejczyk added that she consistently stays occupied with media interviews and commercials in Poland. She has been incredibly stern with regard to her business endeavors and is set to launch a pair of companies this September.

"I'm about to open my another two companies in September, but of course, I feel this fire and I'm very motivated to fight again very soon."

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been training at the American Top Team since 2016 under renowned coach Mike Brown.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.