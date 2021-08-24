"I don't run to people" - Gable Steveson explains why his meeting with Dana White didn't take place

Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson has revealed why a potential meeting between him and UFC president Dana White never ended up taking place.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Gable Steveson discussed a potential meeting with White, stating that:

"Meeting did not happen. I got to Vegas and I was on go the whole day so I had no time to reach out or nothing... He's got my number, he can reach out."

Helwani pressed Gable Steveson slightly more on the matter, drawing out what appeared to be some level of discontent over the way Dana White was approaching a potential interaction between the two.

"He's not coming at me like that. Like I said, I'll wait my turn and Dana you got my phone number, you got my Instagram. I don't run. I don't run to people. I do my job, I wrestle, I win championships. I put on for the University. I put on for USA. No need for me to run anywhere."

Gable Steveson discusses his future

Gable Steveson went on to state that he is open to a potential future in both MMA and pro wrestling, with his primary goal being to become a superstar, regardless of which sport he enters. He stated that:

"My goal is to get to the WWE and be a big superstar. My goal is to get to the UFC and be a big superstar. There's two ways. I can go to the UFC and try to be the baddest man on the planet. Go to WWE and be the baddest man over there. I want the biggest organizations that are gonna put forth my name in a respectful way."

Steveson has since posted images on his Instagram showing him holding the WWE belt, possibly indicating where he sees his immediate future going.

But even if he does pursue the WWE route, it does not mean we will never see Gable Steveson compete inside the UFC octagon.

Steveson's friend and mentor Brock Lesnar first competed in the WWE, where he built his name and brand, before transitioning to the UFC and entering the MMA organization as a superstar.

Check out Gable Steveson's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

