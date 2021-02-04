'I've never felt more pain during a fight' - Dustin Poirier reveals what UFC war hurt him the most

Dustin Poirier said that the calf kicks he received against Jim Miller at UFC 208 caused him the most pain he has ever experienced in any of his MMA fights.

Dustin Poirier has faced many difficult moments through the 25 bouts in his UFC career, but he managed to persevere through them all. Even the fight with Miller, which he claims to have hurt him the most, finished with a win to Dustin Poirier via the judges' majority decision.

Talking about his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 on the YouTube channel "The Fight with Teddy Atlas," Dustin Poirier revealed how he knew the Irishman was severely hurt by the continuous low kicks landed by him at his opponent.

"I knew. I knew he was feeling it," Dustin Poirier said. "I've had 40 something mixed martial arts fights, and I've never felt... You know, everything is kind of numbed during the fight. Of course, you leave the octagon, and reality sets and the adrenaline starts wearing off, and you feel a lot of pain all over your body after some of these fights. But I've never felt more pain during the act of fighting than when my leg got kicked by Jim Miller over and over again at that night in New York. My calf was in so much pain. I was surprised at how much pain I was feeling, even between rounds, when I was trying to listen to my corner. They were icing my leg. It was one of the most painful things that I've been through in a fight, and I've had my nose crushed in a fight and fought another ten minutes and won the fight. I've had cracked hands, you know, the list goes of things that have happened to me in fights and injuries, but the calf kick was one of the most painful things I've ever felt."

Dustin Poirier used the same strategy to wear McGregor down during their rematch on January 23. Dustin Poirier distanced himself by applying a series of low kicks to the former UFC double champion, trying to keep away from McGregor's heavy left hand. By the second round, McGregor could barely stand on his right leg.

Who is Dustin Poirier fighting next?

Dustin Poirier tangled the UFC lightweight division even more after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 257. While it seems that retired champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will not resume his career, many other contenders could receive the title shot against "The Diamond."

The UFC could also promote Dustin Poirier to the undisputed champion instead of making him fight once more for the title. Besides a defeat to Khabib, Dustin Poirier has defeated every other big name competing in the weight class.

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are two fighters who haven't been tested in a title fight. A showdown with Poirier could be in the pipeline.