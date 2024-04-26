Jamahal Hill and 4 other UFC fighters who returned too soon from a knockout loss

Knockouts in the UFC tell two tales. The first is from the perspective of the fighter who authors them, who sends their opponent to the shadow realm with an emphatic blow. The second is from the fighter who was separated from their consciousness and awakened with their eyes toward the ceiling lights.

While knockout artists go on to enjoy their victory parade, those on the receiving end of their blows are often handed medical suspensions to protect their brains from a fighter's natural-born stubbornness. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, and some fighters return far sooner than they ought to.

This can yield disastrous results for the fighter. Though sometimes, they prove their detractors wrong. Nevertheless, they still returned too soon after being stopped in their previous bout, which has again become the case for a high-profile fighter.

#5 Marlon Moraes, former UFC bantamweight

There was a time when Marlon Moraes was an elite UFC bantamweight. However, by the time he faced fellow elite 135-pounder Cory Sandhagen, he was at the start of one of the starkest declines in UFC history. Within two rounds of action, the Brazilian was TKO'd by a spinning wheel kick and follow-up punches.

Despite being finished, Moraes made the stunning decision to take another fight just two months later, when he faced the notoriously tough Rob Font. The bout went as well as anyone could have expected given the Brazilian's quick turnaround after a TKO loss. He was TKO'd again, this time within three minutes.

Check out Marlon Moraes' loss to Rob Font:

It was the start of a crushing losing streak for the Brazilian that ultimately saw him twice retire from the sport, with the second retirement being his final one.

#4 Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight

Alexander Volkanovski needs to fight, he needs to stay active, as claimed by the man himself. However, this desire for activity has proved detrimental in recent months. On Oct. 21, 2023, 'The Great' stepped in on short-notice against Islam Makhachev in a rematch for the UFC lightweight title.

The Australian star was knocked out in round one for his troubles, and sent tumbling down to featherweight, where he was still champion, and an unbeaten power-puncher in Ilia Topuria awaited him as his next challenger. In a concerning move, Volkanovski agreed to face him just four months later.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's loss to Ilia Topuria:

Worse still, his loss to Makhachev was at the end of October. Many worried that Volkanovski was returning too soon, and despite his own dismissal of these worries, he was promptly knocked out cold by Topuria for his hubris. Now, he is finally giving his brain some much-needed recovery time.

#3 Donald Cerrone, former UFC lightweight/welterweight

The legend of Donald Cerrone revolves around his willingness to fight anyone, any time, anywhere. For this reason, 'Cowboy' has fought as many times as five per year. In a more unfortunate twist, it has also caused him to make a quick turnaround after a devastating loss, as was the case in 2020.

After being on the wrong end of a 40-second knockout from Conor McGregor on. Jan. 18, he sought to rebound against a declining Anthony Pettis, just four months later on May 9. Naturally, Cerrone lost the fight, but managed to avoid another knockout loss. Unfortunately, the loss was a sign.

Check out Donald Cerrone's loss to Anthony Pettis:

'Cowboy' was no longer a top fighter, and was on a lengthy winless streak that ultimately defined the final stretch of his career before he finally announced his retirement in 2022.

#2 Alex Pereira, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion

More often than not, Alex Pereira is the one behind most of the knockouts that take place when he's in the octagon. Sean Strickland and Jamahal Hill can attest to that. But in a UFC 287 rematch with Israel Adesanya, an overzealous 'Poatan' was knocked out cold by 'The Last Stylebender.'

The defeat also cost Pereira his middleweight title. Yet, despite the loss having happened on April 8, 2023, 'Poatan' made the then concerning decision to return as early as three months later on July 29 to face former light heavyweight kingpin and heavy-handed 205-pounder, Jan Błachowicz.

Check out Alex Pereira's win over Jan Błachowicz:

Many, including Daniel Cormier, expressed concern over his ability to survive Błachowicz's 'Polish Power.' Pereira, however, dismissed these concerns, and actually went on to win the bout via split-decision against a foe who had no intention of striking with him.

#1 Jamahal Hill, UFC light heavyweight

Ahead of UFC 300, Jamahal Hill was certain he'd prove his self-perceived superiority to Alex Pereira. Instead, 'Sweet Dreams' was knocked out in round one and turned into a meme. But, despite the devastating nature of his loss, he thereafter announced a UFC 303 bout with Khalil Rountree Jr.

Fans were stunned. Hill was just knocked out by Pereira three weeks ago, and is now scheduled to make his octagon return within two months, and against one of the most violent and powerful fighters at light heavyweight, no less.

But Hill is nothing if not confident. Unfortunately, the MMA world will wonder if he has bitten off more than he can chew with such a quick turnaround.