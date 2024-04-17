Kanye West, Elon Musk and other personalities who faced Ryan Garcia's social media wrath

Ryan Garcia takes on Devin Haney this Saturday. Their boxing match, which will be contested for Haney's WBO super lightweight title, is the most important fight of Garcia's career. However, in the leadup to his bout with Haney, 'KingRy' has taken aim at countless other public figures.

Whether the targets of his fury have been combat sports-related or otherwise, the pugilist has quickly developed a reputation on social media for going after famous names.

Ryan Garcia vs. Kanye West

The Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia bout was briefly overshadowed by the latter's ire, which he recently directed toward Kanye West. This was sparked by the rapper's refusal to walk Garcia out to the ring, allegedly in response to Garcia mocking disgraced rapper, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of his reasons, Garcia launched a series of accusations West's way, among them that the rapper is allegedly homosexual. However, as is often the case with Garcia's claims, he did not substantiate his homophobic allegations with evidence.

Expand Tweet

He also disparaged West for naming himself Yeezus, a play on Jesus Christ, the principal figure in the Christian faith, of which Garcia is a devout follower.

Ryan Garcia vs. Elon Musk

In one of his more random tweets, the boxer took aim at the app's overseer, Elon Musk, labeling the billionaire tech futurist the Antichrist, who, in the Christian faith, is an eschatological opponent of its titular figure, Jesus Christ, prophesied to fool the world as a false savior.

Expand Tweet

Garcia's characterization of Musk in such a light was unexpected, as the two have no prior history with one another. Nothing else came of the tweet, but it marked Garcia's vivid religious passion.

Ryan Garcia vs. Michael B. Jordan

According to 'KingRy,' he and Michael B. Jordan were once on good terms. Unfortunately, there appears to have been a falling out of some sort. Two weeks ago, a voice message from the boxer began circulating on social media, which featured him insulting the actor with colorful language.

"F*** Michael B. Jordan. F*** Michael B. Jordan. He ain't say sh*t either. This dude's a b*tch, bro. Literally, I met him in person. He's a b*tch."

Check out Ryan Garcia targeting Michael B. Jordan:

Expand Tweet

Garcia appears to take issue with Jordan supposedly carrying himself like a boxer. For reference, Jordan has received critical acclaim for his leading role as fictional boxer Adonis 'Donnie' Creed in the sports drama film series, 'Creed.'

Ryan Garcia vs. Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks

Others who have been targeted by Ryan Garcia include world-renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey and Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks. According to the boxing star, both Winfrey and Hanks are allegedly on the infamous list of associates and contacts of Jeffrey Epstein.

"I got the Epstein names... if you want me to start dropping them. Oprah, Tom Hanks. Who else is on the list?"

Check out Garcia accusing Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks (0:11):

Expand Tweet

Epstein, whose 2019 death has sparked countless conspiracy theories, was found guilty of several horrifying crimes ranging from sexual assault to the s*x trafficking of minors. His connection to the sociopolitical elites of the world has led to increased scrutiny of their affairs.

Ryan Garcia vs. Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean Combs, better known as 'Diddy,' is one of the world's most successful music moguls. However, his reputation has plummeted in the wake of the recent wave of sexual assault allegations he has been embroiled in. In light of this, Garcia has accused 'Diddy' of having had a sexual relationship with Devin Haney.

Expand Tweet

It wasn't the first time Garcia had accused Haney of being homosexual. Unfortunately, the boxer doubled down on his homophobic rhetoric by claiming to have a s*x tape featuring Haney and 'Diddy.'

Poll : Will Ryan Garcia beat Devin Haney? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback