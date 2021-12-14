Kevin Belingon’s keys to victory against Kwon Won Il

Kevin Belingon will be hoping to earn his 21st career win against South Korean fighter Kwon 'Pretty Boy' Won Il when the pair meet at ONE: Winter Warriors II, a pre-recorded event that premieres on Friday, December 17.

Belingon has found victories hard to come by since defeating longtime divisional king Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes to unify the ONE bantamweight world title in 2018.

He suffered a disqualification-loss in their rematch in March 2019 after landing a series of illegal elbows to the back of Fernandes' head. He was then submitted by the Brazilian when they met again seven months later.

Things went from bad to worse for the Filipino fighter in October 2020. Ranked No.1 in the bantamweight division at the time, Kevin Belingon suffered his first knockout loss at the hands of John Lineker.

The Team Lakay exponent started off well against the Brazilian slugger. However, when Lineker started connecting with his huge combinations, Kevin Belingon clearly was no match for Lineker. The Brazilian eventually knocked him out at 1:16 of the second round.

However, prior to these losses, Kevin Belingon was on a seven-match winning stretch, which included victories against Muin Gafurov, Toni Tauru, Kevin Chung and Martin Nguyen.

'The Silencer' will be desperate to recapture that form when he takes on Kwon Won Il. Ahead of his battle, we take a look at five keys to victory for Kevin Belingon.

#5. Kevin Belingon must eliminate Kwon’s feet with chopping leg kicks

Good footwork means good balance and a solid center of gravity allows a fighter to load up for that money shot or a bucket load of strikes when they get the chance.

Kwon’s wide taekwondo-style stance has done the trick for him so far in his burgeoning career. It has allowed him to develop crunching power from his right hand against every opponent he has faced inside the ONE Circle.

Kevin Belingon must focus on disrupting his opponent's rhythm and balance with his stinging leg kicks. If he can hurt ‘Pretty Boy’ with these early on, it could take a lot of venom out of Kwon’s punches and slow him down, which would make it easier for the wushu specialist to move in and start utilizing his lightning-fast combinations.

