5 MMA fighters we don't know who have Khabib Nurmagomedov as a coach

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. 'The Eagle' is now increasingly becoming a contender for the list of best MMA coaches of all time. Since retiring as a fighter at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov has followed his father's footsteps and transformed into a coach.

The 29-0 former UFC lightweight champion has often caused waves in the media with his brutal coaching methods at American Kickboxing Academy. Khabib Nurmagomedov has mentored several AKA teammates and fellow Dagestani fighters, including Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov and Luke Rockhold.

He recently coached Islam Makhachev against Dan Hooker at UFC 267. Makhachev put on a dominant display thanks to Khabib, who barked instructions while the Russian locked Hooker in a kimura.

However, on this list, we look at five lesser known MMA fighters who have Khabib Nurmagomedov as their coach.

#5. Zubaira Tukhugov - UFC featherweight

UFC 253 Dawodu v Tukhugov

Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1) made his UFC debut in 2014 and currently fights in the featherweight division. The Russian joined American Kickboxing Academy in 2016. Tukhugov trains under the former UFC champion's tutelage.

'The Eagle' cornered Zubaira Tukhugov against Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 253, just weeks before his swan song fight against Justin Gaethje. Tukhugov revealed how Khabib Nurmagomedov surprised him ahead of UFC 253. 'Warrior' said:

"He [Khabib] didn’t even call me. He just showed up. Khabib just comes into the locker room. It was very surprising and nice. He says, ‘I came to support you. Help you cut weight.’ I had my coach and one of my friends with me. So I could’ve used some support. Khabib came and genuinely helped me. I’d hear him encourage me."

Zubaira Tukhugov featured against Ricardo Ramos at UFC 267 with Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. The featherweight picked up a unanimous decision after three rounds and was embraced by the former lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov also coached Tukhugov when 'The Eagle' was an active fighter in the UFC. Tukhugov trained with Nurmagomedov ahead of a grappling match in 2018. Khabib told his protege:

"If you wanna be ready for grappling match, come here. If you can beat me, you can beat anybody."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov train Zubaira Tukhugov below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh