Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager claims the Dagestani will "smash John Cena's face" if he ever joins WWE

If Khabib Nurmagomedov ever ventures into WWE, the pro-wrestlers competing in the organization will find it tough surviving against the Dagestani, according to Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz, who is Nurmagomedov's manager, said 'The Eagle' bears a competitive nature, and wrestling against him should never be considered entertainment.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport after he beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October last year. Last month, Dana White confirmed that the 32-year-old will not step into the UFC octagon again.

During Abdelaziz's recent interaction with TMZ Sports, he was asked if Nurmagmoedov would be interested in featuring in a WWE event. Abdelaziz said if the Dagestani fighter ever gets into a WWE ring with someone like John Cena, he will "smash" his face:

"Let's be real. Any of these soft, steroids freak wanted to go ahead and have a wrestling match with Khabib, and they want to get beat up for real, they know who to call, they need to call me. That's it. He (Khabib Nurmagomedov) will go there (WWE) and smash John Cena's face. He's gonna go in there and gonna smash somebody. After he's done with them, they'll never want to wrestle him. Because they understand there is levels to this. He is not gonna be a friend, joking, it's going to be real," said Abdelaziz.

Ali Abdelaziz on Khabib Nurmagomedov's coaching abilites

Ali Abdelaziz further reflected on Khabib Nurmagomedov's "unbelievable" coaching skills. He said Nurmagomedov is one of the best coaches he has ever seen, who has left no stone unturned in helping his fellow fighters from Dagestan:

"He's a great coach naturally. He's a very disciplined human being. Of course, Javier Mendez is helping. He is the head coach. Khabib is never gonna take this away from him out of respect. But realistically, he's just a disciplined human being. He's one of the best coaches I've ever seen. He's an unbelievable coach," said Abdelaziz.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has consistently featured in his teammates' corners after hanging up his MMA gloves. The 32-year-old presently holds a 3-1 record as a cornerman.

He was last seen cornering his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 255. The 22-year-old youngster put on a dominating performance to extend his undefeated streak to 12.