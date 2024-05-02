Mapping Ilia Topuria's championship reign: 5 potential opponents for the Spaniard's title defenses

Ilia Topuria's jaw-dropping knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 was meant to signal the birth of a new star. The Spaniard dethroned the previous divisional kingpin to crown himself the world's best 145-pounder. Unfortunately, fans have quickly soured on him before he has even defended his title.

Their reasoning stems from Topuria's off-putting conduct as champion. Fresh after capturing the featherweight title, Topuria dismissed the entire top five in his division, labeling them as unworthy of a title shot. He then expressed his desire to face, of all people, Conor McGregor.

He followed that up by demanding that Max Holloway put his BMF title on the line to earn a crack at undisputed featherweight gold, all while telling Sean O'Malley, who sought to face him, to focus on his own division's contenders. But, 'El Matador' will have to fight someone. And there are at least five foes waiting.

#5. Ilia Topuria vs. Sean O'Malley

Conor McGregor is the sport's greatest star and the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion. Sean O'Malley, who idolizes the Irishman, is doing his best McGregor speedrun impression, having captured the bantamweight title. After defending it at UFC 299, he made his intentions clear moving forward.

He wants to both box, just as McGregor had, and claim a second UFC title, just as McGregor had. So, in his UFC 299 post-fight interview, he called out featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Unfortunately, his callout drew fan backlash, with many accusing him of avoiding Merab Dvalishvili, including 'El Matador' himself.

However, if Topuria insists on brushing off legitimate contenders in his own division, O'Malley may very well have already beaten Dvalishvili, if indeed he does, by the time the Spaniard's stubbornness causes the promotion to intervene. While not likely in the immediate future, it seems to be just a matter of time.

#4. Ilia Topuria vs. Movsar Evloev

By all accounts, Movsar Evloev is an impressive featherweight, even if he has failed to finish any of his fights in the promotion. Nevertheless, the Russian is undefeated, with 18 wins and no losses. He has scored eight wins in the UFC and is aiming to become the latest Russian wrestler to become champion.

He and Ilia Topuria have a history, having been previously scheduled to face each other back in early 2022. Unfortunately, a positive COVID-19 test forced Evloev to withdraw from the bout. Now, the two have unfinished business. It would not be impossible for them to be matched up for a second time.

Evloev is ranked #5, while most in the top five are being held back by something. Alexander Volkanovski was just knocked out by the Spaniard, Yair Rodriguez is coming off a loss to Brian Ortega, and 'T-City' himself just won his first bout since a two-fight losing streak despite Topuria's interest in fighting him.

The UFC may very well not see him as an interesting foe, which could also be said for Evloev, but at least he has the mystique of being unbeaten and the intrigue of history with Topuria.

#3. Ilia Topuria vs. Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega is the #3 ranked featherweight, but has done little to justify staying so high in the divisional hierarchy. He is an inactive fighter, often fighting only once per year, and has been bitten by the injury bug more than a few times. Furthermore, he is 2-3 in his last five fights, and hasn't been on a win streak since 2018.

On paper, he does not deserve a title shot, but he is a popular name, exciting fighter, and Ilia Topuria has already expressed an interest in facing him in place of Max Holloway, upon whom he has imposed a stipulation involving the BMF title for a potential undisputed title fight.

So, if the UFC somehow sides with Topuria, they may very well book Ortega in what would be the Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation's third title shot and likely his last if he fails.

#2. Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski built himself a tremendous legacy with his exploits at 145 pounds and his valiant first-time effort at dethroning 155-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev. Some would even say that the Australian is the greatest featherweight of all time, surpassing the likes of José Aldo.

Volkanovski defended the title five times and, in doing so, thrashed three of the men currently occupying a ranking in the divisional top five. His knockout loss to Topuria was shocking and decisive, but many feel that he deserves an immediate rematch, especially when Israel Adesanya was handed one.

While Volkanovski may not be the UFC's first choice for Topuria's initial title defense, especially given that the Australian ought to allow his brain some time to rest following back-to-back knockout losses in very short order, he remains an option, and the only sensible one besides Max Holloway. Speaking of which.

#1. Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

When he lost to Alexander Volkanovski for a third time, Max Holloway was outclassed in a manner never before seen. Thereafter, he was written off by many, who felt he was shopworn, finally succumbing to the damage accumulated from all the wars.

In response, Holloway embarked on a three-fight win streak, two of which have featured stunning knockouts, with his latest knockout occurring against lightweight boogeyman Justin Gaethje. At UFC 300, 'Blessed' flattened him in the very last second of their bout, adding 'The Highlight' to his highlight reel.

It is the frontrunner for Knockout of the Year and was followed by a furious callout to none other than Ilia Topuria. While the Spaniard acknowledges the new BMF champion, he has claimed that he will not fight Holloway if the latter does not agree to put his BMF belt on the line.

Despite Topuria's claims, the final call will be made by the UFC, and given Holloway's popularity, especially after UFC 300, he may very well have no choice but to fight him, just as Leon Edwards had no choice but to defend his title against Colby Covington.