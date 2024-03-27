Mark Coleman and 4 other UFC fighters who were real-life heroes

Whenever a UFC fighter finds themselves at the center of a news story involving the law, more often than not, they're on the wrong side of it. Whether it's Jorge Masvidal assaulting Colby Covington outside of a steakhouse or Conor McGregor punching an older man at an Irish pub, these stories have gained infamy.

Unfortunately, this causes them to overshadow stories about good Samaritans in the sport, of which there are several. In fact, in some cases, even those who've been on the wrong end of the law have been at the forefront of some goods, and some of these fighters are well-known UFC fighters.

Some are reigning champions, while others are Hall of Famers. Some are record-breakers and action fighters, and others merely a name on the roster. Regardless, they've all had their hand in a heroic deed of some sort and some more than once.

#5. Polyana Viana, UFC women's strawweight

Polyana Viana has drawn fan attention for various reasons, whether that's her relationships with Alex Pereira and Colby Covington or her struggling 13-7 record. However, what many don't seem to give credence to is that Viana once used her skills as a mixed martial artist to stop a criminal.

Check out Polyana Viana's interview on her encounter with a thief:

Back in early 2019, the Brazilian was approached by a would-be mugger who tried to use a fake gun to rob her. Instead, Viana quickly subdued the man, restraining him until law enforcement arrived to make the arrest. In a world where people, women especially, are often at the mercy of violence, her deed stands out.

As she was acting in self-defense, she faced no charges. Instead, she made headlines for her crime-fighting endeavor.

#4. Jon Jones, current UFC heavyweight champion

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and reigning heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones is more known for being on the wrong side of the law. He has become an increasingly controversial fighter with a harrowing list of criminal incidents. However, he was once on the right side of the law.

Check out Jon Jones helping an elderly couple:

Ahead of becoming the youngest UFC champion ever at UFC 128, Jones and his coaches assisted an elderly couple in distress. A man had stolen the GPS from their vehicle, prompting Jones and his coaches to chase the thief down. Upon catching up to him, Jones subdued and restrained him.

They held the thief down until law enforcement arrived, and it remains one of the most morally commendable actions Jones has ever been involved in.

#3. Derrick Lewis, UFC heavyweight

The ever-popular Derrick Lewis is a near-universally beloved fighter due to his high knockout percentage, as he has the most knockouts in UFC history and his unique sense of humor. What many may forget, however, is that Lewis has been behind several good deeds throughout his life.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2017, 'The Black Beast,' who resides in Cypress, Texas, was in Houston, Texas, helping families during Hurricane Harvey. Amid the floods, he used his truck to reportedly pull an estimated 100 people from the raging waters. Later, in 2021, he was again at the center of a heroic action.

In 2021, he found a thief attempting to break into his car, at which point Lewis subdued him, using his size and physicality to pin him down until law enforcement arrived to make the arrest.

#2. Kevin Holland, UFC welterweight/middleweight

Like Derrick Lewis, Kevin Holland is a fan-favorite action fighter with knockout power and a unique sense of humor. Their similarities, however, don't end there. Holland is also a Texas resident, despite not being from the Lone Star State, and has performed numerous heroic feats.

Expand Tweet

In 2021, he chased and subdued a carjacker in his neighborhood, holding him down until law enforcement arrived on the scene. The subsequent year, he found himself at the center of yet more good deeds. First, he helped stop a shooting, helping a group of people wrestle the gunman, from whom Holland took the gun.

Afterward, he subdued the gunman with a rear-naked choke. Later that same year, he watched a speeding driver over-turn his tractor-trailer to the side. As it began leaking fluid, Holland feared an explosion and quickly dragged the man out of his vehicle to pull him to safety.

#1. Mark Coleman, former UFC heavyweight

Many modern-day MMA fans may not know of Mark Coleman, who is respected as the founder of the ground-and-pound strategy in MMA, and has the distinction of being the first UFC heavyweight champion, for which he was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame.

While Coleman has long been afforded the status of MMA legend and pioneer, he was recently hailed as a hero. A fire had broken out in the family home, and 'The Hammer' charged into the flames in search of his parents and dog. Fortunately, he managed to retrieve both his parents from the fire.

Expand Tweet

However, the same could not be said for the family dog, who perished in the fire. Coleman was subsequently hospitalized due to smoke inhalation but has since improved his condition significantly.