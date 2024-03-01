"New Ms. 'Poatan'?" - Fans react as Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana are spotted training together in latest social media post 

Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana are a duo no one expected to be at the forefront of MMA content on social media. Nevertheless, the two Brazilians have collaborated on several videos by now. This time, a clip posted on Viana's Instagram page shows the two UFC fighters training together.

Specifically, the pair are at what appears to be a commercial gym, where they go through several workouts together, including hip thrusts and toe touches to deadlifts and bench presses. The pair drew a quick reaction from fans, many of whom flocked to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

In particular, fans speculated on the nature of the pair's relationship, as it remains unclear whether they're merely friends and training partners or share a romantic equation. One fan, however, believes the latter.

"I think we're seeing a good couple brewing!"

More questions regarding their relationship poured in.

"New Ms. Poatan?"

Another fan even went as far as giving the potential couple a name.

"Polyana + Poatan = Polyatan?"

Others had a more humorous response, with one comment claiming that with Viana by his side, Pereira would remain the light heavyweight champion for some time.

"She about to make homie stay Champion forever"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana training together

Pereira and Viana have been spotted in each other's company for some time now. The pair recently attended Karate Combat 44, making it seem that it is more than just training that has brought them together. The two came together sometime after Pereira's separation from his previous girlfriend.

Whether he and Viana are dating though, is yet to be confirmed. However, it is strongly suspected.

Alex Pereira is the second Brazilian to headline a commemorative UFC event

Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, where their bout will serve as the event headliner. UFC 300 is not only the marquee MMA event of the year, but it is also the third commemorative event in the promotion's history, celebrating three hundred pay-per-views.

Expand Tweet

Pereira is the second Brazilian to headline a card of such magnitude, with Amanda Nunes having previously headlined UFC 200. UFC 100, meanwhile, was headlined by American fighter Brock Lesnar.