"Covington is in shambles" - Fans hilariously react to UFC stars Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana being spotted together at Karate Combat 44

Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana have recently been spotted in each other's company. Specifically, the two Brazilians attended Karate Combat 44 together, with both of them spotted in attendance in the crowd. The exact nature of their relationship remains unknown, as neither has commented on it.

This, however, hasn't stopped the MMA fandom from going rampant with speculation, especially in light of Pereira's recent separation from his partner, who he accused of various transgressions, including being dishonest about her marital status and even being violent in the pair's household.

Naturally, fans poked fun at Viana's past ties to another UFC fighter, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, who claimed to have had a physical relationship with her.

"Wasn't she with Colby?"

Another fan, however, elected to mock Covington, who Viana claimed once made an embarrassing NSFW request to her.

"Covington is in shambles"

Others chose to reference this as 'Poatan' still trying to outperform Israel Adesanya due to the pair's rivalry.

"He saw Izzy liking her post & had to swoop in"

Pereira was praised by other comments as well.

"This guy really does not miss"

This isn't the first time that 'Poatan' has been seen with Viana, as pictures of the two with one another not long after Pereira's separation from his previous girlfriend circulated recently. Furthermore, he and Viana were even spotted training together recently.

Fans will surely keep a close eye on the pair to determine how close their relationship currently is or will become. It is also worth noting that 'Poatan' has a fight coming up at UFC 300, where he defends his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill.

Viana, however, is coming off a crushing TKO loss, which she handed at UFC 297 by Gillian Robertson.

Alex Pereira has never successfully defended a UFC title

UFC 300 presents a historical opportunity for Alex Pereira. Not only will he headline the promotion's marquee event this year, but he will have a second chance to defend a UFC title successfully, as his previous attempt ended in disastrous fashion.

At UFC 287, he faced career rival Israel Adesanya in an immediate rematch for his newly acquired middleweight title. Despite a strong start, Pereira found himself on the receiving end of a brutal knockout in round two, losing his middleweight strap.