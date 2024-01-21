"Stay away from septum piercings" - Fans react as photo of Alex Pereira with Polyana Viana emerges on social media after 'Poatan's' recent breakup

A picture of Alex Pereira in the company of fellow UFC roster-mate Polyana Viana is making the rounds on social media. It has especially caught fire on X, where fans have reacted in numerous ways to 'Poatan' taking what is now a second picture with the women's strawweight.

Fans flocked to the thread under the tweet in question to share their thoughts on the matter. For the most part, the reactions were humorous, with many comments praising Pereira. Some, however, focused on Viana herself.

One fan took a swipe at Viana's decision to wear a septum ring, warning Pereira against women who do so.

"Nope. Stay away from septum piercings"

Others praised him for seemingly moving on from his recent breakup. However, there remains no evidence that he and Viana are together.

"Good he deserves better"

Some, though, referenced the Brazilian 115-pounder's past connection to Colby Covington, who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with her.

"Did Polyana break up with Colby???"

Another comment, however, wondered if Viana was worthy of Pereira's affections.

"Is she good enough for my guy?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's picture with Polyana Viana

The picture, as previously mentioned, is now the second that Pereira has taken with Viana. Whether he is aiming subliminal shots at his ex-girlfriend is anyone's guess. However, he is also said to merely be showing his support for Viana, as he too is in Canada for UFC 297, where she fought.

Unfortunately, Viana came up short in her bout, suffering a second-round submission loss to Gillian Robertson.

Who will Alex Pereira fight next?

There is no shortage of potential opponents for Alex Pereira. The newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion captured the title from Jiří Procházka at UFC 295. He is now expected to defend the divisional strap against former champion Jamahal Hill, but a new challenge has emerged in the form of Magomed Ankalaev.

The Dagestani 205-pounder recently knocked out Johnny Walker and has set his sights on Pereira's title. While the next logical step would be for 'Poatan' to defend his light heavyweight crown, he has also expressed an interest in fighting at heavyweight, with a possible bout against Tom Aspinall in his line of sight.