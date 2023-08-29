Michael Chandler crushes media opinion of Conor McGregor as he all but confirms their fight - "Y’all read headlines"

Michael Chandler is in preparation for his upcoming showdown against UFC star Conor McGregor. While there have been uncertainties about the bout materializing, UFC president Dana White and McGregor affirmed that Chandler will face the Irish fighter upon his return to the octagon.

Most recently, Conor McGregor tantalized fans with the prospect of his comeback later this year at UFC 296. The event is set to go down on December 16, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Despite 'The Notorious' proclaiming his dedication to a triumphant return and the pursuit of championship success again, a number of fans have raised questions about his commitment to fighting. Others have voiced concerns about the Irishman's mindset, with recent episodes of binge drinking further fueling these doubts.

Michael Chandler took to Twitter to dispel these notions and crush the media's opinion of McGregor's commitment. Chandler wrote:

"Nothing is more powerful than hearing a sense of commitment & passion from what the masses consider an uncommitted person. The fact of the matter is y’all read headlines & form an opinion. We are a different breed. Never underestimate the human spirit. Looking at you Mac."

Speaking about his training camp, Chandler added:

"Going to be the best camp of my life…the time off has been needed."

Check out the tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'The Notorious' issues fresh challenge to Chandler

Conor McGregor recently issued a fresh challenge to his potential opponent Michael Chandler on Twitter. McGregor was last seen inside the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 more than two years ago. The Irishman broke his leg and subsequently succumbed to a TKO loss in the fight.

McGregor tweeted a bone-breaking threat aimed at Chandler, alluding to the steel rod in his leg post-surgery. He referenced Chandler's 'Iron' nickname and sarcastically referred to his motivational speeches in another tweet. McGregor wrote:

"I’m not messing one bit, the bones at the top of my shoulders, break faces and noses and teeth easily. I’d fancy them to break a jaw handy. Isn’t that just crazy? It’s like they are made of steel of some kind. #ShouldersMcGregor"

"I’ve industrial steel in my leg now, and I’ve long natural steel in the shoulders and elbows and knuckles of the fist. I’m over 3/4 steel. And steel crushes iron. Crushes the little bones in 'Iron's face. Out with the iron you little bosu ball motivational speakin handbag."

Check out the tweets below:

[Images via: @thenotoriousmma on Twitter]