Alex Pereira gives a signature poker face reaction to Drake betting on him for UFC 300. Elsewhere, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt reacted to the event after attending.

Here's your daily dose of combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Alex Pereira doesn't want any share of Drake's bet money

Singer-songwriter Aubrey 'Drake' Graham often bets on sporting events and is renowned for his infamous "curse." At UFC 300, Alex Pereira broke said curse to emerge victorious, but he wants none of the cashout.

Drake bet $675,000 on Pereira winning with an estimated payout of $1,194,750, according to the betting slip he shared on his Instagram.

Speaking on the matter, 'Poatan' said:

"If he lost [the bet], I wasn't going to give no money to him. So, if he won, props. Thank you very much."

Chris Pratt reacts to UFC 300

Chris Pratt, well-known for his love of MMA, attended UFC 300 along with several others from Hollywood. Later, he reacted to the marquee card on X and thanked Dana White for the tickets.

"Epic night ringside @ufc 300. Thanks for the tickets, Dana. Too many highlights to list. Holloway and Gaethje both BMF!! Proud of Jocko Athlete @NoBickal going 6 and 0."

Megan Olivi shares her UFC 300 experience

Like most other pay-per-view events, Megan Olivi served as the roving reporter at UFC 300. She later shared some of the best behind-the-scenes moments with her fans on Instagram, which included a post-fight interview with Alex Pereira and an adorable pose with her husband Joseph Benavidez.

Ilia Topuria vows to "lights out" Max Holloway

It is being speculated that Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway will fight each other next, with 'Blessed' aiming for the belt that had eluded him thrice during Alexander Volkanovski's reign.

Amid the rumors, Topuria wrote on X:

"Congrats on your performance Max. Respect your story and everything you achieved with a beautiful family. Hopefully, we [are] gonna share the octagon before the end of the year, and trust me you gonna feel something that you never felt before. I will be the first one to take your lights out. Philippians 4:13"

Jon Jones defends decision to fight Stipe Miocic next

A fan recently asked Jon Jones on X why he was planning on fighting "a 40+ year-old firefighter" next as it would do nothing for his legacy. The fan was talking about Stipe Miocic, a firefighter and paramedic in his hometown, Ohio.

In response, Jones said:

"Yeah, screw the biggest fight of his life and all the money him and his family were supposed to make. Let's just bump him out of the way, yeah that's how life works."

Jones and Miocic were supposed to fight at Madison Square Garden in November last year, but the bout got canceled due to the heavyweight champion's injury.