Mark Zuckerberg, Mike Tyson, Jared Leto, and more: Spot the celebs who attended star-studded UFC 300

The monumental UFC 300 event took place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, and most fight fans believe that the matchups lived up to their expectations. The electrifying fight card witnessed multiple exciting clashes and outstanding performances from some of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters in the world today.

Additionally, the tricentennial event was graced by several notable combat sports stars as well as non-combat sports public personalities, including Hollywood celebrities.

One of the UFC's official X handles, "@ufc_jp," posted a tweet, featuring a video of several UFC stars who were in attendance for the event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Some were there with their coaches, whereas others were accompanied by family.

The fighters in the video are UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch, UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and her coach/brother-in-law Pavel Fedotov, and UFC lightweight Michael Chandler and his wife Brie Chandler.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the "@jedigoodman" X handle posted multiple tweets of celebrities who were at the star-studded UFC event. Hollywood actor Jared Leto, social media influencer Steve Will Do It (real name: Stephen Deleonardis), UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, and former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson were among the celebrities featured in the UFC 300 images tweeted.

MMA fan and US tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg also attended the event. The UFC's "@ufcontnt" X handle put forth a video of Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan making their way toward their seats.

Combat sports megastar and former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, NFL stars Maxx Crosby and Kyler Murray, basketball star Kelsey Plum, and US politician Vivek Ramaswamy were also at the event.

Watch the video showing Zuckerberg and his partner below:

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of some of the tweets from the "@jedigoodman" X handle below:

Screenshots of tweets

UFC 300: An event punctuated by thrilling finishes

The UFC 300 fight card was stacked, with several former and current UFC champions raring to showcase their martial arts prowess on the grand stage. To say that they delivered would surely be an understatement.

Right from Deiveson Figueiredo's second-round submission victory over Cody Garbrandt in its opening fight to Kayla Harrison's submission of Holly Holm and Jiri Prochazka's second-round TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic, the finishes kept coming. Besides, even the fights that went the distance saw the athletes leave it all inside the octagon.

As for the card's three title matches, Max Holloway picked up an all-time great buzzer-beating KO over Justin Gaethje to become the new BMF champion. Meanwhile, in the event's co-headlining fight, Zhang Weili defended her UFC women's strawweight title by besting Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision.

The UFC 300 event's final match witnessed UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira pick up a dominant first-round KO victory over Jamahal Hill and successfully defend his title.

Poll : Did you attend UFC 300 live? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion