Michael Bisping let slip a hilarious faux pas during the UFC 298 broadcast on Saturday. Elsewhere, Alex Pereira shared his plans for the future.

Here are your top updates from the world of MMA, presented by Sportskeeda's Midnight Roundup.

Michael Bisping's NSFW fumble caught on camera

Michael Bisping made a hilarious botch on Saturday night while signing out of the UFC 298 broadcast. After one final stand-up segment addressing the viewers, Bisping's microphone stayed live for a few seconds too long.

Assuming the live telecast had ended, 'The Count' let out a slur that was captured and shared on X by a fan:

"What a guy. That's f**ing g*y. Come on."

Expand Tweet

Alex Pereira is daring to do the impossible

Alex Pereira says he will try to return in less than a month of headlining UFC 300, which takes place on April 13. He plans to defend his belt, provided he wins against Jamahal Hill, in Rio as well at UFC 301 on May 4.

He shared the news on his YouTube channel on Sunday. His translator said:

"That is a very big possibility, because... if he doesn't get hurt - he has done this before in kickboxing, so... [if] everything goes fine, there's a big chance he'll try to defend the belt very fast."

Watch the video below [8:20]:

Daniel Cormier has a new co-host after Ryan Clark's departure

Following former co-host Ryan Clark's exit from the DC & RC Show, Chael Sonnen released a comedy skit on social media to announce himself as Cormier's next co-host for an MMA production. The new show will also air on ESPN.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Cormier previously teamed up with Ariel Helwani on the show DC & Helwani, before the latter departed from ESPN.

Ilia Topuria's family and fans celebrate his win back in Georgia

The joys of Ilia Topuria's family knew no bounds after the Spaniard-Georgian achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a UFC champion on Saturday night. X account @KKvara77 shared a clip of the immediate reaction of Topuria's family to 'El Matador' being announced as the winner against Alexander Volkanovski.

Watch their emotional reaction below:

Expand Tweet

MMA Mania obtained a video of his fans celebrating on the street after the milestone moment:

Valentina Shevchenko stuns in bikini

As Valentina Shevchenko continues to share pictures from her vacation to Thailand, yet another beach snap in a brightly printed swimsuit has bowled fans over. In the latest photo, she is seen lying down on the beach against the blue sky and coconut palms of a Thailand beach.

One fan commented, "The view is beautiful. But you. You're an angel. So gorgeous." Another wrote, "What a delight of a woman." A third commented, jokingly, "Put me in a triangle and never let go."

Robert Whittaker releases statement on UFC 298 win

Robert Whittaker picked up an emphatic unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 at the end of a violent three-round war. He overcame getting rocked with a leg kick early on in the fight and came back strong to outclass the Brazilian.

'The Reaper' posted a statement on the win on X on Sunday, in which he said:

"We came, we saw, we conquered. Time to go home with the spoils... There were a bunch of takeaways from this fight and I’m honored to have shared the octagon with such a warrior. My resolve is unbreakable and I won’t stop until I’ve reclaimed what’s mine. Love to all you guys."

Read his full statement on X:

Expand Tweet

Also Read:

Jake Paul offers $20M rematch to former rival

WWE's Triple H praises UFC's "Anaheim Takeover"

Sean O'Malley spills wild Henry Cejudo rumor

Leon Edwards gives a five-word reaction to Dana White's praises

5 fights to make after UFC 298

Midnight Shock!

Watch Israel Adesanya's shocked reaction to Alexander Volkanovski's knockout loss at UFC 298:

Expand Tweet