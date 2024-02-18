Leon Edwards shares five-word reaction to Dana White calling him "an absolute stud"

Leon Edwards had a short response to Dana White praising him for their UFC 300 negotiations.

Following UFC 298 on Saturday night, Dana White sat down for a press conference interview to discuss various topics. The UFC CEO kept his promise and made the highly-anticipated announcement that Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill on April 13 in the UFC 300 main event.

Many fans were surprised to hear Edwards wasn’t headlining UFC 300. When asked about the welterweight king, White had this to say during the previously mentioned UFC 298 press conference:

“In this business, it’s about taking opportunities. Headlining UFC 300 with all of the buzz, all of the energy around it. Let me say this, Leon Edwards has had like three opponents throughout this thing. Leon Edwards doesn’t say no to anybody. This kid is an absolute stud. He’s had like three opponents thrown at him during UFC 300, yes, yes, yes. He was willing to take on anybody. Kid is an absolute stud. Leon, thank you.”

Edwards shared the video on Twitter of White praising him and added the following caption:

“All work is Easy work!!!”

Watch Dana White praise Edwards for accepting a fight against anyone below:

Belal Muhammad was allegedly not one of the three opponents offered to Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad has solidified himself as the number two-ranked UFC welterweight after establishing a 10-fight unbeaten streak (one no-contest).

Muhammad was expected to be the next 170-pound title challenger, as he also has a history with the welterweight champion, after their no-contest in March 2021.

Shockingly, Muhammad was reportedly not one of the opponents offered to Edwards for the UFC 300 main event. The Schmo revealed the news on Twitter by saying:

“Can confirm Belal Muhammad was NOT one of the 3 fighters offered to Leon Edwards for #UFC300”

There’s a chance that Belal Muhammad was not available to fight at UFC 300, which could be why he wasn’t offered the fight. With that said, the 35-year-old has been overlooked for a title shot in the past, and the same could be happening again.

