UFC 300: New updates

After the announcement of Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan on Wednesday, another high-stakes fight was reported by Ag.fight. According to the MMA outlet, Deiveson Figueiredo is likely to take on Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight clash.

Figueiredo made his bantamweight debut last December with a victory against Rob Font and will potentially get a title shot if he wins over Garbrandt. 'No Love', meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak with victories over Brian Kelleher and Trevin Jones.

Fans have been unhappy with the UFC 300 card announcements so far, with the general consensus being "it's not worth" watching.

Oscar De La Hoya to Floyd Mayweather: F*ck off

Oscar De La Hoya, who shares a publicly tumultuous relationship with Ryan Garcia, did not take too kindly to the latter's newfound friendship with Floyd Mayweather.

In an Instagram story, De La Hoya made it clear that as Garcia's promoter, he would be fine with a training arrangement but nothing more!

Oscar De La Hoya's comments at Floyd Mayweather [Via: Oscar De La Hoya's Instagram]

Francis Ngannou: MMA has money too

Francis Ngannou, who's reportedly set to make nearly $20 million from the upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua, says that similar money can be made in MMA as well.

Talking on SiriusXM Fight Nation, 'The Predator' said:

"MMA has money too. I think you guys are being educated that MMA doesn't have money and I'm going to come back to grab some of it."

Whether MMA pays more or boxing is an age-old debate that is far from being settled.

While Ngannou certainly makes a point here, the fact remains that only a handful of boxers, who have already made their name in the sport or elsewhere (MMA, YouTube, maybe even Hollywood) are likely to make solid money. MMA, or at least UFC, guarantees far less but consistent pay if one performs and manages to not get cut from the promotion.

Multi-tasking 'Poatan'

Alex Pereira shared an old video of himself on his Instagram story, where he's seen doing an indoor barbecue wearing boxing gear and gloves.

In his trademark humorous manner, the UFC light heavyweight champion flips a couple of steaks on the grill and in the next moment, moves away to exchange blows with a sparring partner - all with the iconic deadpan expression on his face.

Watch the story shared by @LiamHealy16 on X:

IShowSpeed vs. female fighters

A video of popular YouTuber IShowSpeed recently emerged on social media, where he's seen getting dominated by professional female MMA fighters inside the cage in Brazil.

Watch the video shared by @HappyPunch on X:

Joe Pyfer punched harder than Francis Ngannou

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan and guest Sean Brady discussed how Joe Pyfer broke former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's record on the punching machine three times in a row.

Brady hinted that there might have been something wrong with the machine, which would certainly explain the anomaly.

Watch the JRE clip shared by @ChampRDS on X:

Midnight Fight Recap: Watch Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 1 as the two get ready for a rematch at UFC Vegas 84

