MMA News Roundup: Former UFC champion charts surprising future for Khamzat Chimaev, Sean O'Malley repelled by Russian food, fans hail Nate Diaz for smoking weed in front of USADA official

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a former UFC champion suggesting a different future for Khamzat Chimaev, fans reacting to Nate Diaz smoking a joint in front of a USADA official, and more.

#3. "If I was Khamzat Chimaev, I would go up" - Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo has suggestions for Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is being touted by fans as one of the three options for Leon Edwards' first welterweight title defense. The other two options are Jorge Masvidal and a rematch with Kamaru Usman. The projection is obviously under the assumption that 'Borz' will win his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, for which he is a heavy favorite according to the latest betting odds.

However, former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo has suggested a different move for the Chechen-born fighter. 'Triple C' believes that the right path for Chimaev is to go back to middleweight and challenge for the 185lbs belt instead of waiting for Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards to fight out their trilogy:

"If I was Khamzat Chimaev, I would go up. I really would because these guys [Edwards and Usman] are not going to fight until February. I think Khamzat beats him [Diaz]. I think he [Chimaev] challenges Israel, the winner of Israel [Adesanya] and [Alex] Pereira."

Cejudo pointed out that it would be at least a year before Chimaev gets a shot at the welterweight title. Moreover, he's also "struggling" to make 170lbs.

Watch the video below:

#2. Sean O'Malley doesn't like Russian food

Sean O'Malley doesn't like Russian food

Sean O'Malley recently went on Dana White's F*ck It Friday food show and tasted a Russian dish called 'Herring under a Fur Coat'. It's a layered salad made of diced pickled herring covered with grated boiled eggs, potatoes, carrots, beetroots, onions, and spread of mayonnaise.

Tasting the dish, O'Malley did not seem very thrilled and said that he wouldn't pick it over a cheeseburger:

"Tastes like something Russians would eat. I wouldn't pick it over a cheeseburger, I'll tell you that much. Don't even really wanna swallow it, if I'm being honest."

Watch the video below:

In the latest episode of The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' and his brother Daniel O'Malley discussed the former's experience on the UFC president's food show. The UFC bantamweight fighter said:

"Yeah, and that was this Russian food, dude. I’m like, 'No wonder these Russians are always mad.' It was horrible. No bueno."

Watch the podcast below:

#1. "Bro got the USADA agent high lol" - UFC fans on Nate Diaz smoking weed in front of official

Nate Diaz smokes weed in front of USADA official

The news in the MMA world is that Nate Diaz has 'Nate Diaz'd' yet again.

In a recent video uploaded to his social media, Nate Diaz was seen smoking a joint in front of a USADA official who was waiting for his urine sample.

MMA mania @mmamania Nate Diaz not giving a fuck while USADA is trying to get more piss Nate Diaz not giving a fuck while USADA is trying to get more piss 😭😭😂😭 https://t.co/s8FDPg6vPS

It is definitely a bold move considering Diaz's eventful past with USADA, despite marijuana being eliminated as a substance violation per the agency's new rules. However, Nate Diaz is not someone who plays by the rules.

His ardent fanbase on MMA Twitter was quick to hail Diaz for the act, as they usually tend to do for any and all anti-establishment actions that the Stockton native commits.

Ces @luckylefty_94 @mmamania Bro got the usada agent high lol @mmamania Bro got the usada agent high lol

wave @0x_hiatus @mmamania He could have a GTA storyline modeled after him @mmamania He could have a GTA storyline modeled after him

Read more tweets here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak